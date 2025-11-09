The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honorees have been announced, highlighting a group of artists whose contributions have shaped music over decades. This year's class reflects a wide range of genres and generations, underscoring the enduring influence of these iconic performers.

They are a diverse group of musicians who have shaped different genres, broken barriers, and made a lasting impact on music. As they were honored in a memorable ceremony, it was clear that the event was not just about celebrating their past achievements, but also about recognising the artists who continue to inspire and show the lasting power of music.

A Night of Legends: Celebrating the New Rock & Roll Hall of Famers

The ceremony took place on 8 November 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and was streamed live on Disney+, allowing fans around the world to experience the unforgettable event. It was a night full of stars, with the ceremony featuring a lineup of high-profile presenters from the music world, including Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Missy Elliott, Doja Cat, and Questlove.

In any case, the 40th annual induction ceremony of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognises artists whose first commercial work dates back at least 25 years. The Inductees this year represent a broad spectrum of styles and eras, led by Cyndi Lauper under the performer category. According to AP News, she performed her 'True Colors' hit on stage and declared 'don't be afraid!' while performing. She also lifted her fist in the air and did so until the music stopped.

In her acceptance speech, Lauper said, 'I know that I stand on the shoulders of the women in the industry that came before me. And my shoulders are broad enough to have the women that came after me stand on mine.'

Full Breakdown of Class 2025

Outkast was inducted alongside Lauper in the performer category, though they didn't perform as fans had hoped. While their last performance together was in 2016, the hip-hop duo stood united on stage to accept their induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The other inductees are Bad Company (band), Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden (band), and The White Stripes (duo). For musical influence awards, Salt‑N‑Pepa and Warren Zevon were recognised.

'This is for every woman who picked up a mic when they told her she couldn't,' Cheryl James of the trio said while accepting their award. As per CBS News, the trio also used the moment to highlight their ongoing battle to reclaim their master recordings from Universal Music Group.

The rest of the honorees are Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye for the Musical Excellence Award, and lastly, Lenny Waronker received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction was a dazzling tribute to artists who have defined— and continue to redefine—the sound of our times. From unforgettable performances to heartfelt speeches, the night celebrated creativity, courage, and the unbreakable bond between music and its fans.