A security flaw on TrumpMobile.com reportedly left sensitive customer information exposed for anyone to see, putting thousands of buyers at risk and shredding the company's carefully crafted sales narrative. YouTube journalist Stephen Findeisen, better known as Coffeezilla, broke the story after discovering his own details in the leak, which included private mailing addresses, emails and internal sales figures that sharply contradicted public claims.

In a detailed video released on Tuesday, Findeisen outlined the severity of the situation for consumers who trusted the platform. He confirmed that his own mailing address and email were among the compromised data. The content creator said he attempted to notify the company multiple times about the glaring security weakness before going public with his findings.

Why A £46.5 Million Pre-Order Claim Is Under Fire

Prior to this revelation, widespread reports suggested that Trump Mobile had secured approximately 590,000 pre-orders for its T1 phone, pulling in around £46.5 million ($59 million) in customer deposits. Once the internal metrics came to light, however, the actual financial reality looked very different for the telecom start-up.

Findeisen says the real back-end data shows a customer base of about 10,000 unique users. With registered orders sitting at roughly 30,000, that is only five per cent of the massive volume news outlets were reporting earlier. Naturally, this huge gap raises serious questions about where those original sales claims even came from.

A spokesperson for the Associated Press later stepped in to clarify that they never actually published those inflated pre-order numbers. Even with that denial, the fake figures had already spread across the digital news cycle. AI chatbots picked up the false stats and repeated them as if they were established facts.

Ignored Warnings And A Preventable Data Disaster

It appears the database vulnerability sat unfixed for quite some time, even after Findeisen repeatedly tried to alert the development team. He did not hold back his frustration over the lack of communication when it came to protecting basic consumer privacy. As he put it directly, 'We have received no response from the official team.'

Once his investigation went live, the story finally drew enough public attention to force the company to act. Findeisen later posted an update on X confirming the vulnerability had been patched. He also publicly thanked fellow creator MoistCr1TiKaL for amplifying the problem and putting pressure on the company to lock down customer data.

What These Changing Claims Mean for the T1 Launch

This data security mess is just the latest roadblock for the already struggling T1 mobile device. Customers have faced ongoing shipping delays since the product missed its original launch window in August 2025. The release schedule was pushed back through November and December and eventually spilled into 2026.

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At one point during this turbulent period, the device was completely removed from the official website without formal explanation. It was only earlier this month that Trump Mobile finally announced that physical shipping operations had begun. Adding to consumer confusion are the shifting narratives surrounding hardware production.

Reports now indicate that the mobile device is being manufactured by the Chinese technology company Wingtech. This reality contradicts the brand's early promotional marketing materials, which prominently featured the slogan, 'Made in the USA.' Those original manufacturing claims have since been quietly removed from the official website and replaced with the phrase, 'designed with American values.'