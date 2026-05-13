Kim Kardashian faced backlash after a US court ordered Ivan Cantu, a man she wrongly identified in a 2025 Instagram post, to pay about £131,000 ($167,000) in legal fees following the dismissal of his defamation case, with critics accusing the reality star of being 'greedy' and 'petty' over her pursuit of costs in the ongoing Kim Kardashian defamation case.

According to recent court documents, Cantu filed the lawsuit in February 2025, claiming Kardashian had wrongly used his image in a post that appeared to identify him as a convicted murderer. A judge threw out that claim in November 2025, but the dispute did not end there.

In the said post, Kardashian discussed the case of a Texas death row inmate named Ivan Cantu and urged followers to support a petition calling for a delay to his execution. Alongside the message, she mistakenly uploaded a photograph of a different man with the same name, a New York resident who had no connection to the crime.

That error triggered the lawsuit, as Ivan Cantu later claimed the post caused public confusion and reputational harm. Reports indicate the story was removed quickly after the mistake was noticed, but by then it had already been seen by millions of followers.

Why Kim Kardashian Sued the Man Who Sued Him Back

Court filings show Kardashian was awarded around £131,000 ($167,000) of the £147,000 ($186,000) she requested in legal fees from Cantu, according to The Mirror.

His lawyers argued that he would be financially ruined if forced to pay such a sum, while also pointing to Kardashian's estimated billionaire status and questioning whether pursuing costs was necessary given her resources.

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The judge ultimately ruled in Kardashian's favour, allowing the recovery of fees despite Cantu's objections. The decision effectively closed one part of the case while leaving a wider public debate still unfolding outside the courtroom.

On social media, the ruling sparked strong reactions. Some users criticised Kardashian's legal move, with one Reddit post describing it as 'greedy and petty af', while another compared it to previous incidents in which celebrity teams swiftly removed mistaken online content.

Others argued that, regardless of wealth, legal costs are a standard part of civil litigation and should be enforced consistently.

Kardashian, whose estimated net worth has previously been reported in the billions, has not issued a public statement responding directly to the criticism surrounding the fee award. However, court documents show her legal position has consistently been that costs were justified following the dismissal of the claim.

Context on Kim Kardashian's Instagram Posts

Kim Kardashian posted the Instagram Story as part of her ongoing advocacy around criminal justice reform, particularly cases involving people on death row.

Over the past several years, she has regularly used her platform to highlight specific inmates' stories, often drawing attention to claims of wrongful conviction, legal appeals, or upcoming execution dates. That said, the impact is not uniform. In some cases, her posts generate significant awareness but do not change legal outcomes. In others, they help amplify already active campaigns rather than independently driving change. Pertinently, there's no evidence that her post in this specific situation involving Ivan Cantu led to any legal benefit for him.