Kroger Cheese Garlic Croutons sold across multiple US states have been recalled after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned they may contain milk powder linked to potential salmonella contamination, the manufacturer Sugar Foods LLC confirmed on 15 May.

The recall affects Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons in 5-ounce bags, a private-label product sold in Kroger supermarkets. The croutons were distributed to stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Missouri and several other states between 7 March and 7 April. At this stage, the company and regulators say there have been no reported illnesses, but the warning is being treated seriously because the ingredient in question is used to flavour the product rather than baked into it.

How the Recall Unfolded

The news came after Sugar Foods, a California-based food supplier, identified a risk in the supply chain for the seasoning used on the Kroger Cheese Garlic Croutons. According to the recall notice, the problem does not lie with the croutons themselves, but with the milk powder used in the garlic cheese flavouring.

Sugar Foods said the affected milk powder was supplied by California Dairies, Inc. to Solina USA, which manufactures the seasoning blend. That finished seasoning is then sold to Sugar Foods and applied to the croutons.

In a statement included in the recall announcement, Sugar Foods said, 'The affected milk powder was supplied by California Dairies, Inc. to our seasoning supplier, Solina USA, and incorporated into the seasoning blend that Sugar Foods purchases from Solina USA and applies to the croutons. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use.'

On paper, that last line sounds reassuring. The seasoning apparently passed testing before it ever touched a crouton. Yet the recall is going ahead anyway, which suggests that somewhere further up the chain, new information emerged about the safety of the original milk powder.

The FDA notice does not spell out exactly how the concern first came to light, nor does it say whether California Dairies or Solina USA are facing wider scrutiny. What is clear is that Sugar Foods is moving to pull back very specific batches of the Kroger Cheese Garlic Croutons, rather than issuing a blanket recall on all stock.

Which Products Are Affected

Only certain lots of the Kroger Cheese Garlic Croutons are included in the FDA alert. Shoppers are being asked to check both the barcode and the 'best if used by' date stamped on the bag.

The recalled product carries UPC number '0 11110 81353 4.' Bags with this code and any of the following date marks are being withdrawn:

'BEST IF USED BY FEB 17 27'

'BEST IF USED BY FEB 18 27'

'BEST IF USED BY FEB 27 27'

'BEST IF USED BY FEB 28 27'

'BEST IF USED BY MAR 6 27'

'BEST IF USED BY MAR 9 27'

'BEST IF USED BY MAR 21 27'

'BEST IF USED BY APR 1 27'

'BEST IF USED BY APR 7 27'

If the code or date does not match those listed, the product is not part of the recall, based on the information currently released by Sugar Foods and the FDA. The company has not detailed whether refunds will be offered at store level, but it has asked anyone with questions about the recalled croutons to contact Sugar Foods LLC directly on +1 332 240 6670.

So far, regulators and the manufacturer both stress that there have been no reported cases of salmonella linked to these croutons. That absence of confirmed illness does not mean the risk is theoretical. Food producers tend to act early, particularly when a dairy ingredient is under suspicion, because salmonella can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, especially in young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

The recall highlights the complexity of modern food manufacturing. A consumer buys a bag of Kroger croutons, produced by Sugar Foods LLC, with flavouring supplied by Solina USA and milk powder sourced from California Dairies Inc. A single issue at any stage can trigger a cascade of action across the wider supply chain.

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Kroger, which operates one of the largest supermarket networks in the United States, has not issued a detailed public statement in the recall notice itself. The information available to shoppers is routed mainly through the US Food and Drug Administration and Sugar Foods LLC, leaving the retailer's role largely procedural, identifying affected stock, removing it from shelves and flagging the alert to customers.

At this stage, nothing in the publicly available material confirms that salmonella has been found in the Kroger Cheese Garlic Croutons on sale to shoppers. The recall is based on potential contamination of the milk powder used in the seasoning, and both Sugar Foods LLC and the US Food and Drug Administration state there have been no reported illnesses. Until further testing results or regulatory findings are released, the risk assessment sits in an uneasy middle ground where caution and uncertainty overlap.