Kylie Jenner is facing another lawsuit from one of her former staff, years after receiving a first complaint from one of her housekeepers. However, the reality TV star's team has revealed that Jenner has not read the details of the lawsuit, so no comments will be made about the court filing.

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In the complaint, Jenner's former housekeeper, Juana Delgado Soto, alleged that she wrote a letter to the makeup mogul asking for help following a series of harassment and abuse from other members of her household team. However, Jenner never responded to Soto's pleas for help.

'Racial Discrimination and Harassment' Allegations

Soto also detailed how she allegedly faced racial discrimination and harassment at the hands of her direct supervisor, Itzel Sibrian, who also made fun of her English speaking skills and insulted her. Also in the court filing, Soto alleged that there was a failure to pay wages and a failure to prevent or remedy the harassment and discrimination that she faced.

Jenner's housekeeper started working for her in 2019. For the first few years of her employment, Soto allegedly experienced unfair treatment with her rest breaks being withheld or cut short. Things worsened in 2023 when Sibrian became her direct supervisor.

Soto claimed that Sibrian started subjecting her to crueller treatment after she initially complained about the latter to Human Resources in 2024. Following the 2024 complaint she filed against Sibrian, Soto alleged that she received a pay deduction without any explanation. Soto also claimed to have rendered longer working hours without extra pay and was given more challenging workloads.

Missed Birthday and Death of a Loved One

Another instance of possible abuse took place during Soto's birthday in late 2024. As the housekeeper was preparing to leave to celebrate her birthday, Sibrian allegedly threatened her and told her that she would lose her job if she left early because Jenner was having a gathering at the time. Soto ended up working that day, and she missed her own surprise birthday party.

Before Soto worked under the supervision of Sibrian, she was first assigned under the supervision of Patsy and Etsy, who are both named in the first lawsuit that was filed against Jenner. Soto claimed that Patsy and Etsy demanded that she return to work immediately after her brother died. Soto also claimed that the other housekeepers accused her of lying about her brother's demise.

Is Kylie Jenner to Blame?

After years of alleged abuse, Soto decided to write a lengthy letter to Jenner, where she detailed all her troubling experiences while working for her. 'I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused. I really apologize for letting you know about all these situations, I know you wouldn't allow this to happen if you were aware of it,' she wrote.

A day later, Soto was told that she could no longer reach out to Jenner directly, and she was also told not to look or smile at the reality TV star.

Jenner's team stated that she has not read the details of the lawsuit and declined to comment on the filing. The case is ongoing.