Critics are condemning a newly disclosed Justice Department settlement tied to President Donald Trump, with some opponents calling it one of the most controversial financial arrangements of his presidency after the administration agreed to create a nearly $1.8 billion (roughly £1.34 billion) government-backed compensation fund.

The backlash erupted after reports revealed that Trump agreed to drop a massive lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in exchange for the establishment of what the Justice Department described as an 'Anti-Weaponisation Fund.'

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According to a Reuters report, the fund would compensate individuals who claim they were unfairly targeted by the federal government, particularly through politically motivated investigations or prosecutions.

Settlement Sparks Political Firestorm

The agreement resolves Trump's earlier $10 billion (roughly £1.34 billion) lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his confidential tax records by former contractor Charles Littlejohn.

Littlejohn had previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully disclosing Trump's tax returns to media organisations. Instead of receiving direct financial damages, Trump secured a formal apology and the creation of the multibillion-dollar compensation program.

The lawsuit, and the settlement that followed, has drawn criticism from opponents who argue it could steer taxpayer-funded resources toward initiatives that primarily benefit Trump and his political allies.

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin sharply criticised the deal, stating, 'This case is nothing but a racket designed to take $1.7 billion (£1.27 billion) of taxpayer ⁠dollars out of the Treasury and pour it into a huge slush fund,' as shared by Reuters.

Senate Democrats and watchdog organisations also voiced alarm over the unusual terms of the settlement and the degree of executive control associated with the compensation process.

Assistant Leader Joe Neguse said the case is legally flawed and ethically questionable, arguing that taxpayers could ultimately bear the financial consequences of any settlement, per the House Committee on the Judiciary. 'Donald Trump's absurd $10 billion (£7.46 billion) lawsuit against the IRS is one of the most brazen examples of corruption we've seen from this administration, he said.

'The case is unlawful, unethical, and lacks the bare minimum required to file a lawsuit: two opposing parties. House Democrats are taking a stand for the American taxpayers that would be forced to foot the bill for this mess, and are calling on the court to block any unconstitutional settlements in the matter.'

Questions Over Oversight and Beneficiaries

According to the Associated Press, the compensation fund could potentially be used by individuals who claim they were victims of alleged political 'weaponisation' during prior investigations connected to Trump and his allies.

Reports indicated that some 6 January defendants, former administration officials, and Trump associates might qualify to seek compensation or formal apologies under the program.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal defence attorney in criminal cases, would oversee a five-member commission responsible for handling claims connected to the fund. The structure raised additional criticism because Trump reportedly retains authority connected to the commission overseeing the process.

Meanwhile, Trump allies defended the agreement as a necessary response to what they describe as years of politically motivated investigations targeting conservatives and members of Trump's orbit. The Justice Department stated that the program is intended to 'make right the wrongs' committed through alleged abuses of government power.

The settlement has quickly become one of the administration's most politically explosive actions this year, fueling debates over presidential power, accountability, and the boundaries of executive authority in handling taxpayer-funded legal settlements.