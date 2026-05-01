Kylie Jenner is facing yet another lawsuit from a former employee, with serious allegations of discrimination, mistreatment and retaliation emerging.

The latest complaint marks the second legal case about working conditions within her staff brought against the reality star in less than 15 days.

Juana Delgado Soto has filed a lawsuit against Jenner, as well as Kylie Jenner Inc., supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services. In the filing, Soto alleges she endured racial discrimination, harassment, unpaid wages and was subjected to degrading treatment while working as a housekeeper.

Between her shocking claims in the lawsuit, Soto was allegedly told to 'disappear' if she was seen by Jenner, after attempting to raise concerns about the treatment she received.

How the alleged mistreatment started

According to reports from The Times, which obtained details of the lawsuit, Soto began working for Jenner in 2019. During her early years in the role, she claims she was denied proper meal breaks and rest periods.

However, the situation allegedly escalated in 2023 when a new supervisor, Itzel Sibrian, took over. Soto claims that from that point onwards, she experienced increased hostility, including racial discrimination and humiliation.

In the lawsuit, Soto alleges she was mocked for her accent, race and immigration status, and claims Sibrian called her 'stupid.' She says she reported the behaviour to Human Resources, which led to Sibrian being temporarily removed from her position.

However, Soto claims that when Sibrian returned, the situation worsened. She alleges her hourly wages were reduced, workloads became unreasonable and her schedule was repeatedly changed.

'No one cares about your birthday': Claims of emotional distress

Soto also outlines a series of incidents that she says highlight the extent of the alleged mistreatment.

In one case, she claims she was prevented from leaving work on her birthday. According to the lawsuit, Sibrian allegedly told her: 'no one cares about your birthday, Kylie is having a dinner,' and threatened her with dismissal if she left, causing her to miss her own surprise celebration.

In another allegation, Soto says she was instructed to 'report to work immediately' following the sudden death of her brother in 2024. She claims she was denied adequate time off and later faced harassment when requesting leave to attend his funeral.

The lawsuit further alleges that colleagues accused her of lying about her brother's death and deliberately created extra work by throwing rubbish on the ground for her to clean.

Read more Kylie Jenner's Former Housekeeper Claims She Was 'Treated with Hostility and Exclusion' at Beverly Hills Home Kylie Jenner's Former Housekeeper Claims She Was 'Treated with Hostility and Exclusion' at Beverly Hills Home

She claimed she overheard them whispering that she 'was lying about her brother's death and kept forcing her to pick up trash they purposely threw on the ground.'

'I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused'

After what she describes as repeated failed attempts to raise concerns internally, Soto says she decided to contact Jenner directly.

She wrote a letter explaining her situation and left it on a massage bed before one of Jenner's appointments. In the letter, she wrote: 'I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused.'

She also added: 'I really apologize for letting you know about all these situations, I know you wouldn't allow this to happen, if you were aware of it.'

According to the lawsuit, the response was immediate and severe. Soto claims that the following day she was threatened with termination and warned never to contact Jenner again.

She further alleges that she was told she was no longer allowed to look at or smile at Jenner, and that if she saw her, she would have to 'disappear':

'Defendants told her she was no longer allowed to look at Kylie, smile at Kylie and if she saw Kylie she would have to 'disappear.'

Soto says she was then asked to leave the premises whenever Jenner was present, had her access to loo facilities restricted and was assigned tasks such as cleaning the doghouse. She also claims she was denied access to drinking water at the residence, which staff allegedly referred to as 'Kylie's water.'

In August 2025, Soto says she reached a breaking point and resigned, writing in a letter:

'I am sorry, I cannot do this anymore, every day you guys mistreat me, and I have bitten all my nails off, I cannot sleep at nights, and I always have anxiety because of the way you guys treat me. No matter what I did no one helped me.'

Legal response and ongoing scrutiny

Soto's attorney, Della Shaker, who is also representing another former employee in a separate case, addressed the allegations in a statement shared with The Times.

'My client alleges multiple employment & labor law violations by Kylie Jenner and her affiliated companies, and I commend her for the courage to come forward and seek accountability, recognizing that taking the first step is often the most difficult,' Shaker said.

The new lawsuit comes shortly after another former staff member filed a similar complaint against Jenner, alleging discrimination and 'severe and pervasive harassment.'

A representative for Jenner has declined to comment on the latest case, stating that she has not yet seen the lawsuit.