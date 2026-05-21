US authorities are pressing ahead with an expansive legal push to identify more than 100,000 users of a car tuning application, escalating a high-stakes emissions enforcement case that has drawn Apple and Google into a widening privacy battle.

According to court filings and Forbes, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued subpoenas to major tech firms, including Apple and Google, seeking the identities, addresses, and purchase histories of users of the EZ Lynk Auto Agent app, a tool allegedly used to unlawfully modify vehicle emissions systems.

The request is unusually broad, covering not only app downloads but also hardware purchases and related transactions processed through platforms such as Amazon and Walmart.

In a joint court filing referenced by Forbes, EZ Lynk and the DOJ confirmed that subpoenas were issued in March and April 2026, and that authorities argued that user identification is necessary to locate witnesses in an ongoing Clean Air Act enforcement case.

DOJ Says Data Is Needed For Witnesses

The DOJ maintains that its requests are lawful and proportionate, insisting that customer information is essential to building testimony in its case against EZ Lynk, a Cayman Islands-based company accused of selling so-called 'defeat devices' designed to bypass emissions controls.

The government lawyers argued that users had already agreed to the terms of service that reduced their expectation of privacy.

In court filings cited by Forbes, the government stated that users 'no longer have a cognizable privacy interest as to that information' after agreeing to the app's terms and conditions.

Apple and Google are reportedly preparing to challenge the subpoenas, alongside Amazon and Walmart, which have also been asked to provide customer records.

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App Maker Pushes Back On Mass Data Request

EZ Lynk has strongly objected to the scale of the government's demand, warning that the subpoenas could expose highly sensitive personal data belonging to hundreds of thousands of users.

Company lawyers described the request as excessive, arguing in a court letter that it went far beyond what is necessary for the case.

'These requests for potentially hundreds of thousands of people's PII go well beyond the needs of this case and create serious privacy concerns,' EZ Lynk's legal team said in comments reported by Forbes.

The firm also claimed that identifying every user was unnecessary for the government's stated aim of interviewing witnesses.

What Is The Case About?

The DOJ originally sued EZ Lynk in 2021, alleging that its software and hardware products enabled drivers to disable emissions controls on diesel vehicles in violation of the US Clean Air Act.

Such 'defeat devices' are illegal under federal law because they allow vehicles to emit higher levels of pollutants than permitted, particularly nitrogen oxides linked to respiratory illness and environmental damage.

Authorities say they have already gathered evidence from online forums and social media posts showing users discussing the removal of emissions using EZ Lynk tools.

Privacy And Digital Enforcement Collide

Legal experts say the case represents one of the most significant attempts yet to use digital platform data to trace environmental compliance violations at scale.

According to reports, subpoenas were issued not only to Apple and Google but also to Amazon and Walmart, covering app downloads and purchases of plug-in diagnostic devices used in vehicles.

The scale is striking: estimates suggest the DOJ is attempting to identify more than 100,000 individual users, a figure significantly larger than previous digital enforcement actions involving app data.

As one court letter referenced in reporting noted, Apple and Google are expected to contest the scope of the subpoenas, highlighting growing tension between law enforcement demands and user privacy protections.

A Test Case For Digital-Era Regulation

The dispute is now being closely watched as a potential precedent for how far governments can go in using consumer app data to investigate regulatory breaches.

At its core, the case raises a broader question: whether the mass collection of app user data can be justified in pursuit of environmental enforcement or represents an overreach into private digital activity.

For now, the outcome remains uncertain, but the clash between regulators, tech giants and privacy advocates is set to intensify as the case progresses through US courts.