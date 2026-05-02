Kylie Jenner is being sued by a second housekeeper and is facing mounting legal pressure after the latest lawsuit alleges widespread workplace abuse, deepening scrutiny over conditions inside the reality star's multimillion-dollar household operation.

Read more Is Kylie Jenner to Blame? Second Housekeeper Files Lawsuit After Reality TV Star Allegedly Ignored Her Plea for Help Is Kylie Jenner to Blame? Second Housekeeper Files Lawsuit After Reality TV Star Allegedly Ignored Her Plea for Help

The latest complaint, filed in Los Angeles by Juana Delgado Soto, comes just days after a separate lawsuit from another former employee, raising questions about what attorneys describe as a potential pattern of repeat transgressions within Jenner's domestic staff structure.

Allegations of Abuse and Retaliation

According to court filings, Soto worked for Jenner from 2019 until 2025 and claims she endured years of escalating mistreatment, particularly after a new supervisor, Itzel Sibrian, took over in 2023. The lawsuit alleges racial discrimination, harassment, wage violations, and retaliation after Soto reported concerns to human resources in 2024.

Soto claims she was mocked for her accent and immigration status, denied legally mandated breaks, and subjected to humiliating treatment by supervisors. After filing internal complaints, she alleges her working conditions worsened dramatically, including a pay reduction, heavier workloads, and restricted time off.

The complaint also details deep personal hardships experienced by the star's household staff members. Soto says she was denied adequate leave following her brother's death and was pressured to continue working despite her grief, adding to what she describes as severe emotional distress.

A Desperate Plea for Help Before Legal Action

One of the most striking elements of the lawsuit is Soto's claim that she attempted to alert Jenner directly. In 2025, she allegedly left a handwritten letter on Jenner's massage table, describing the mental abuse she was experiencing and pleaded for intervention.

Instead of receiving help, Soto claims the situation worsened. She alleges she was threatened with termination shortly after and instructed to avoid any interaction with Jenner. In some instances, she says she was even barred from looking at the celebrity or accessing basic necessities such as water and restroom facilities while Jenner was present.

Eventually, Soto resigned in August 2025, citing anxiety, insomnia, and emotional exhaustion caused by what she describes as a hostile work environment.

Kylie Jenner Sued by 2nd Housekeeper Raises Broader Concerns

The case follows a nearly identical lawsuit filed in April 2026 by another former housekeeper, Angelica Vasquez. That complaint alleges severe and pervasive harassment, including discrimination tied to race, religion, and national origin.

Both lawsuits name not only Jenner but also affiliated companies and management staff, including Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services, suggesting that the alleged misconduct may stem from systemic workplace issues rather than isolated incidents.

Notably, neither lawsuit directly accuses Jenner of personally engaging in abusive behaviour. Instead, the filings argue that she failed to intervene or ensure proper oversight of her staff and household operations.

No Response from Kylie Jenner Regarding the Lawsuit

Representatives for Jenner have so far declined to comment publicly, stating that she had not yet reviewed the latest lawsuit at the time of initial reports.

Legal experts say the emergence of multiple similar claims in a short period could increase pressure for a broader investigation or settlement discussions. If proven, the allegations may also highlight wider concerns about labour conditions within high-profile celebrity households, an area that often operates with limited transparency.

As both cases brought by Jenner's former housekeepers move forward, the spotlight remains firmly on Jenner's business empire and whether the claims point to deeper issues behind the scenes.