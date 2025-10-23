With a career spanning nearly 70 years, Dame Judi Dench has become a living legend of both stage and screen. The celebrated actress has earned numerous honours, including an Oscar, a Tony, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Olivier Awards, and several other prestigious accolades.

For the past 40 years, her beautiful 14th-century farmhouse — valued at approximately £8 million and nestled in the heart of East Surrey has been her family's home. However, Dench recently revealed that she's been dealing with a troubling 'plague' of mice infesting the property and that the house is now 'deteriorating' structurally.

At 90 years old, Dench's net worth is estimated to be between £35 million and £36 million ($45 million)—hardly surprising for someone with such a long and distinguished career in the industry.

Dench's Living Conditions in Her 14th Century Home

Built in 1497, the house is where Dench and her late husband, Michael Williams, who passed away from lung cancer in 2001, built their lives together and raised their daughter, Finty.

Nestled in the rolling hills of the Surrey countryside, the nearby village of Outwood has a population of only around 720 people, making it an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The property reportedly includes a separate cottage, a barn, a pond, workshops, and a swimming pool. Dench has also spoken fondly of their vast garden and her wish to rewild it.

In a 2022 appearance on Louis Theroux's BBC show, Dench shared how she had acquired the property. She revealed that an advertisement made the purchase of the property possible for them. Dench said, 'Suddenly, Michael and I got a Clover butter advertisement that bought this house. It was something like 38 years ago.'

Despite the astonishing charm of her 14th-century home, Dench has admitted to encountering issues. Given the age of the house, the James Bond legend has faced ongoing structural issues. 'My house is falling down a bit here and there,' she said.

But Dench's house problems didn't stop there. She recently revealed that she's been dealing with a worsening mouse infestation that began during the COVID-19 lockdown. 'The mice have moved in since lockdown, and I'm battling the mice. They have moved in and taken over a bit,' the actress revealed.

Dench's Vision Loss

In January this year, Dench also spoke on the 'Fearless' podcast with Trinny Woodall about her eyesight condition. She said that when going out, she needs to be with someone, 'I have to now because I can't see and I walk into something.'

This wasn't the first time she has talked about it. In 2012, she revealed that she had an age-related condition known as macular degeneration. 'This condition is something that thousands and thousands of people all over the world are having to contend with. It's something that I have learnt to cope with and adapt to — and it will not lead to blindness,' said Dench.

She also admitted that it affected her work, making it more challenging, 'I mean, I can't see on a film set anymore, I can't see to read. So I can't see much. But you know, you just deal with it. Get on.'

Despite the ongoing struggles with her centuries-old home and her eyesight challenges, Dench's bond with her Surrey residence remains unwavering. The quiet village of Outwood continues to provide the actress with a peaceful escape — a fitting haven for one of Britain's most enduring stars.