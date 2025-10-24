Kristen Bell's twelfth wedding anniversary celebration with Dax Shepard took an unexpected turn after a social media post the actress shared was labelled tone deaf. The Nobody Wants This lead shared a message intended to be humorous but was instead met with criticism across online platforms. According to reports, Bell 'didn't realise' the post would attract backlash, highlighting how her sense of humour may have been misunderstood by fans.

The post, shared on 17 October 2025, read: 'Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: "I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivised to kill you, I never would."' Many users found the message unsettling, especially given its reference to spousal violence, even if meant in jest. What began as an attempt at dark humour soon drew widespread criticism, with followers questioning the appropriateness of such remarks in an anniversary tribute.

Humour Lost in Translation

A source speaking to the Daily Mail claimed that Bell's post reflected her well-known tendency for dark humour. They said, 'Her humour can go dark and sometimes be funny. But then she is also oblivious to people's feelings and will say anything at any time.' The insider added that the post had been funny to Bell and Shepard themselves, though they had not anticipated the public reaction that followed.

The same source suggested that Bell's tone was consistent with her personality and that those closest to her were unsurprised by the backlash. The humour, while private between the couple, was not well received by audiences unfamiliar with their dynamic. It was described as tone deaf, though not malicious.

A Marriage Built on Work and Therapy

Reports surrounding Bell and Shepard's marriage have long pointed to a complex but enduring relationship. Another source close to the couple noted that both actors are known for being 'pretty volatile people' who can 'blow up over the smallest issues'. While they may often clash over seemingly minor matters, they are also known to reconcile quickly.

Their relationship has been described as unconventional yet functional, with their distinct personalities balancing one another. The same insider noted that the couple's disagreements often stem from teasing or jokes that one of them takes the wrong way. Despite the volatility, the two have maintained a 12-year long-term partnership grounded in communication and therapy.

The Role of Couple's Therapy

Sources further claimed that therapy has been essential in keeping their marriage intact. One insider stated, 'Couple's therapy has been the main reason that they haven't broken up,' adding that ongoing sessions have allowed them to work through recurring conflicts. Therapy, according to the report, has become an ongoing commitment rather than a temporary solution.

The pair reportedly view counselling as a practical necessity to maintain stability in their relationship. The insider explained that 'their relationship is something they always have to work on, but they root for each other.' Despite moments of tension and public scrutiny, both Bell and Shepard are said to remain dedicated to making their marriage work.

Public Reaction and Private Realities

The viral backlash over Bell's anniversary post has triggered comments and conversations about the couple's dynamic and how they present their relationship publicly. While their fans often celebrate their openness about marriage struggles, this recent incident revealed how humour can easily be misinterpreted when shared on social media.

Though Bell's post was edited to limit comments shortly after the criticism emerged, the story drew attention to how celebrities navigate personal expression under constant public scrutiny. While many sided with the couple, saying 'There's a reason they're still together after 12 years' and 'Considering the two of them have unhinged senses of humor im not at all surprised about this.', others slammed the post for insensitivity. 'Really? During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month?'