Ashlee Jenae (Ashly Robinson), a lifestyle influencer who had over 71,000 followers on Instagram, mysteriously passed away recently in an alleged suicide in Tanzania. She was found dead by her fiancée, Joe McCann, the founder of cryptocurrency investment firm Asymmetric Financial.

McCann told Tanzanian authorities that the 31-year-old died after hanging herself in a hotel room at the Serval Wildlife Resort. The official cause of death of Jenae has yet to be released as of this writing.

The untimely death of Jenae was a bit surprising. Aside from celebrating her 31st birthday, Ashlee also got officially engaged to McCann.

Before the engagement became official, there were several photos put up by Jenae. Most of them showed the two bonding with some of the wild animals in Africa. However, there was one interesting snap showing them kissing, likely the moment Joe proposed to Ashlee.

'If this is a dream, no one wake me up,' the caption read on Jenae's IG post.

What Happened Next Is Anyone's Guess

Read more 5 Photos of Joe McCann: Crypto Boss in Spotlight After Fiancée's Shock Death on Tanzania Trip 5 Photos of Joe McCann: Crypto Boss in Spotlight After Fiancée's Shock Death on Tanzania Trip

Based on the photos shared by Ashlee, it was not hard to understand why she made that comment. It was a treasured moment, one that she would not forget.

Given that fairy-tale-like moment, her sudden death days after that was a bit odd. For now, no one knows what went on between the two. With limited information to back the suicide claim, various theories have been raised. And for those who knew Ashlee well, taking her own life did not make sense.

'We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiancé Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now!' Savannah Britt, a close friend of Jenae posted on X.

We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now! pic.twitter.com/o3ejMCdp3q — Savannah Britt (@sav_britt) April 12, 2026

From there, it didn't take long for others to share their opinions. McCann became the point of interest, with some noticing that something did not feel right.

'I went on his page & he's just tweeting as if nothing happened. Then he deleted all of his posts on IG. & On his Facebook it's like she didn't even exist & some of his relatives share alt-right content. Something about him is off. Won't be surprised if he is guilty.. 🫤' a user posted on X.

I went on his page & he’s just tweeting as if nothing happened. Then he deleted all of his posts on IG. & On his Facebook it’s like she didn’t even exist & some of his relatives share alt right content. Something about him is off. Won’t be surprised if he is guilty.. 🫤 https://t.co/5at9CzGCM5 — Bella Goth 🌞 (@WickedNFine) April 12, 2026

The reaction of McCann after Jenae's death is understandable. It was expected that online sleuths would keep their eye on him with most expecting some kind of mourning on his end.

It is possible that McCann may be mourning in other ways. He may be doing it privately which is possible considering he keeps some things in his life private.

In an official statement, Harry Robinson, the father of Ashly Robinson has requested the public to refrain from making unverified claims. He admits that the untimely death of his daughter is devastating but trust investigators will do their best to determine the true cause of death of Ashlee Jenae.

Here is the official statement from Ashlee Jenae’s father on her untimely passing. Also like to add that I find it very alarming that an American woman died abroad days ago and prior to my initial tweet nothing had been said from our State Department, Tanzanian government, or pic.twitter.com/M9DzaqHdDH — Savannah Britt (@sav_britt) April 12, 2026

'At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly's suspicious passing. Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers,' Ashlee's father said.

'We respectfully ask that any information not directly provided by our family be treated as unverified and not considered factual at this time,' he added.