A former NASA scientist has captivated the digital world this week after detailing her extraordinary journey of surviving three separate near-death experiences.

Dr Ingrid Honkala, a marine biologist and oceanographer, claims to have traversed the boundary between life and death, bringing back vivid descriptions of a 'deeper layer of reality' that exists beyond the five human senses after allegedly dying three times. Here are ten photos of Honkala and details of what she saw in the 'afterlife.'

Who is Ingrid Honkala?

Dr Ingrid Honkala is a Ph.D. marine biologist, oceanographer, and author who has gained international attention for her accounts of surviving three separate near-death experiences (NDEs). Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, she built a distinguished scientific career that included research at a NASA-affiliated centre and underwater explorations as an oceanographer for the US Navy, as reported by the Mirror.

Her professional life has been uniquely shaped by her spiritual experiences, which began with a childhood drowning at the age of two. Honkala claims these events allowed her to communicate with 'Beings of Light' and access a 'deeper layer of reality.'

Today, she bridges the gap between science and spirituality as an inspirational speaker and author of her autobiography, A Brightly Guided Life, where she explores human consciousness and the nature of existence beyond the physical body.

The Childhood Drowning: A First Encounter With the 'Light'

The first of Honkala's profound experiences occurred when she was just two years old. While playing with her sister, she fell into a large, freezing water tank and sank to the bottom. According to a report by the New York Post, Honkala described the initial panic of drowning being rapidly replaced by a transformative peace.

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'Instead of fear, a deep calm came over me. The panic disappeared and was replaced by an overwhelming sense of peace and stillness. It felt as if my awareness separated from my body. My next memories are not of the physical world, but of an expanded state of awareness,' she said.

During this event, she claims to have experienced an out-of-body sensation where her awareness separated from her physical form. She reportedly watched from above as her mother and the family maid discovered her body.

'I remember seeing my small body floating lifeless in the water. At that moment, I no longer felt like a child in a body but like pure consciousness, a field of awareness and light,' she shared.

The Second and Third Death

The second occurred during a motorcycle accident, and the third, Honkala's second death, happened during a motorcycle accident when she was 25 years old. The third experience followed in later years, when her blood pressure dropped during surgery at 52.

These experiences further cemented her belief that she was being assisted by what she terms 'Beings of Light.' She said that these entities allegedly provided her with mental clarity and guidance that helped her overcome the limitations of her upbringing in a war-torn region.

She said, 'From that moment forward, I no longer feared death. The experience showed me that what we call the afterlife did not feel like a distant place at all.' She added, 'Instead, it felt like entering a deeper layer of reality that exists beyond our physical senses. In that state, consciousness felt vast, intelligent, and interconnected.'

Visions of the 'Afterlife' and Premonitions

What Dr Honkala saw during her 'three deaths' defies traditional religious imagery, focusing instead on light, geometry, and a state she calls 'The Silence Behind the Silence.' She described being enveloped by 'The Radiance,' a feeling of returning to a 'one true home' where human chaos gave way to profound peace.

She also claimed to experience 'Future Glimpses,' where time appeared to dissolve. She said that during these times, she witnessed pivotal events yet to occur, such as the divorce of her parents, a premonition that later happened. These experiences ultimately led her to what she calls 'The Field of Awareness' or the belief that the body is only a temporary vessel for an eternal consciousness untouched by death.

At the same time, Honkala acknowledges skepticism surrounding near-death experiences, but argues the 'direct knowledge' she gained during clinical death cannot be dismissed as a hallucination.