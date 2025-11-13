The entertainment world mourns the sudden death of Jimmy Kimmel Live! bandleader Cleto Escobedo III, who passed away aged 59. The late-night show, filmed in Los Angeles, has paused production as host Jimmy Kimmel and his team grieve the loss.

Escobedo died on 11 November 2025, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and friends. His passing shocked many who had followed his two-decade career on the popular US talk show.

During a heartfelt monologue, Kimmel shared that Escobedo was 'much too young to go', describing the loss as one of the hardest moments of his life. The show has since confirmed a temporary break while the staff take time to honour his memory.

Jimmy Kimmel Announces Show's Break

Jimmy Kimmel confirmed during Tuesday's taping that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would not air for several nights following Escobedo's passing. The host, visibly emotional, told viewers the team needed time away to process the tragedy.

He later shared a statement on Instagram: 'Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement.'

Kimmel described their lifelong friendship, saying: 'Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could have imagined. Please keep his wife, children and parents in your prayers.'

Reports revealed that the show had already cancelled its previous Thursday episode due to Escobedo's health concerns. The production team has yet to announce when they will return to the air.

When Will Jimmy Kimmel Live! Return?

As press time, no official return date for Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been confirmed. Kimmel said the programme would be off for 'the next couple of nights.' Fans expect a special tribute episode when the show resumes.

Production sources have hinted that future episodes may include musical dedications led by members of Cleto and the Cletones, including Escobedo's father, Cleto Escobedo Jr., who performed alongside his son.

Supporters of the show have flooded social media with condolences, many sharing clips of Escobedo's performances and moments that defined his joyful presence on stage.

How Did Cleto Escobedo Die?

So, how did Cleto Escobedo die? While no official cause has been publicly released, reports from For The Win suggest it may have been linked to complications following a liver transplant. Escobedo had been away from the show for months while dealing with health issues.

Kimmel confirmed Escobedo's death during his emotional monologue, expressing gratitude to the UCLA medical staff who cared for his close friend. 'He was the nicest, most humble, kind, always funny person. Everyone here at the show is devastated by this. It's just not fair,' Kimmel said.

Escobedo leaves behind his wife, Lori, and their two children. His passing marks a significant loss for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! family and the wider entertainment community.

Jimmy Kimmel and Cleto Escobedo's Friendship

Kimmel and Escobedo's friendship began in Las Vegas in 1977 when they were young neighbours. They bonded over a shared love for comedy and music, forming a connection that lasted nearly five decades.

When Jimmy Kimmel Live! launched in 2003, Kimmel personally chose Escobedo as his bandleader. 'There's nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him,' Kimmel once said. Escobedo often credited Kimmel for his loyalty and trust, saying in 2014, 'He didn't have to ask me, but he did, and I don't take it for granted.'

In his latest tribute, Kimmel described Escobedo as a 'great older brother' who showed nothing but love. 'Even though I'm heartbroken to lose him, I can take yet another lesson from him and acknowledge how lucky I was to have him by my side for so many years,' he said.

Before joining Kimmel's show, Escobedo worked with artists such as Paula Abdul, Marc Anthony, and Earth, Wind & Fire. His father, Cleto Escobedo Jr., continues to play in the show's band, keeping his son's memory alive through music.

Escobedo once said, 'For me, as the father of young children, this is the perfect job. I will always stay by Jimmy's side.' That promise, even after his passing, continues to echo in the hearts of fans and friends alike.