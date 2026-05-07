Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, has died at the age of 34, according to representatives from the automotive media brand. For more than two decades, Loftis transformed underground street racing into one of YouTube's most watched automotive movements, building a loyal global audience that stretched far beyond the drag strip.

As tributes pour in from racers, creators and fans, many are revisiting the videos that helped make 1320Video a giant in the automotive world.

How Kyle Loftis Changed Car Culture

Kyle Loftis founded 1320Video in 2003 with a simple mission to showcase fast cars, wild builds and the raw energy of street racing. The channel quickly gained attention for its unfiltered coverage of drag races, roll racing events and heavily modified street cars.

The name '1320' refers to the quarter mile distance used in drag racing, and Loftis built his brand around that adrenaline-filled world. Today, the company has nearly four million YouTube subscribers and millions more followers across social media.

Its content often sparked controversy because of its connection to illegal street racing culture, but fans saw it differently. For many enthusiasts, 1320Video captured a side of car culture that traditional television ignored.

Loftis also became known for supporting other creators. Several major automotive personalities, including Cleetus McFarland, openly credited him for giving them early opportunities and exposure. Friends described him as someone who constantly promoted others while staying humble himself.

Top 10 Most Viewed 1320Video Uploads

As fans mourn Loftis' death, many have returned to the videos that built the channel into a worldwide success. These uploads became staples of internet car culture and introduced millions of viewers to the underground racing scene.

The Sudden Loss

Representatives for 1320Video did not release details surrounding Loftis' death. Reports confirmed he had survived a serious crash while filming in December and had reportedly been recovering.

The sudden news stunned the automotive industry. Friends, racers and creators flooded social media with emotional tributes, many describing Loftis as the reason they entered automotive media in the first place.

One longtime collaborator said Loftis had a unique ability to make everyone feel important. Others remembered how he constantly checked in on friends, promoted smaller creators and helped events grow without seeking recognition.

Several figures in drag racing also credited him for helping launch modern automotive content as fans know it today.

Read more Kyle Loftis' Last Videos and Final Appearances: What Fans Are Re-Watching After Tragic Loss Kyle Loftis' Last Videos and Final Appearances: What Fans Are Re-Watching After Tragic Loss

Kyle Loftis's Legacy Continues

Kyle Loftis leaves behind far more than viral videos and massive view counts. He helped shape the modern car content industry long before influencer culture became mainstream.

His work inspired a generation of filmmakers, racers and automotive creators who now dominate YouTube and social media. More importantly, many say he created a genuine sense of community inside a highly competitive industry.

Even years after uploading his earliest races, fans still quote his videos, replay iconic moments and attend events inspired by the culture he helped build.

For millions of viewers, 1320Video was never just about fast cars. It was about the people behind the wheel, the stories behind the builds and the friendships formed in garages, car parks and race tracks across America.

And at the centre of it all was Kyle Loftis, the man who turned street racing into internet history.