Kylian Mbappe slammed rumour mongers on Sunday with a firm denial about his possible exit from Paris Saint-Germain. Multiple sources reported that the France international was keen to cut short his stay at the Parc des Princes after falling out with the club hierarchy.

The 23-year-old signed a new three-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions earlier this summer. Mbappe was widely tipped to complete a dream move to Real Madrid, but turned down the Spanish giants to remain in his homeland after being promised a central role not only within the team, but also at the club.

While Mbappe has started the season in fine form, scoring 12 goals in 14 games in all competitions, he has not cut a happy figure at all times. A club source recently revealed the Frenchman's mood swings, which sees him jovial one day, and completely aloof the next.

French football expert Julien Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live that Mbappe's relationship with PSG has deteriorated owing to broken promises. The 2018 World Cup winner, who was not only made the highest paid player in world football, was also allegedly granted a small amount of control over first-team matters.

"The promises they would sign a new striker so he could play in his best position off the striker, that Neymar wouldn't be there and he would be sold, that they would sign a centre-back, and he would be at the centre of the project. All of these things have not happened," Laurens said.

Mbappe was expected to push for a move in January with no shortage of suitors for his signature. It was unclear if Real would return after being publicly humiliated in the summer, but Liverpool were said to be ready to fund a move for the French sensation.

However, following PSG's 1-0 win over Marseille in Le Classique on Sunday, Mbappe shut down any talk of a potential move or his rumoured rift with the club hierarchy. The French forward told RMC Sport that he had no intention of leaving when the January transfer window opens after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I have not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I'm not furious with the club, it's not true," Mbappe said Sunday, as per Fabrizio Romano.