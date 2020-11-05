While the US election was going on, Kylie Jenner took to her social media accounts to promote her makeup line. And this was not received well by her followers.

The makeup mogul shared a message with her 200 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers about Kendall collection on Tuesday when the world awaited the results of the presidential elections of the US.

"happy birthday sister Black heart the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits! only on http://KylieCosmetics.com," Kylie Jenner wrote on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The post was accompanied by pictures of herself with her sister, their Met Gala appearance and the makeup collection. It appears as a special way to honour Kendall on her 25th birthday. Unfortunately, her fans and followers did not take the message well and lashed out at her in the comments section.

"did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight," one user wrote on Twitter.

"THOUSANDS OF PEOLLE COULD LOSE THEIR RIGHTS AND THIS IS WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY??? BYE READ THE ROOM," another one said.

"I mean, I'm sorry but I don't really care. The country is in a pandemic and the state of our leadership is being decided at this very moment. I usually care more but this seems super self absorbed. The constant flaunt of privilege makes me nauseous, third one wrote.

Her announcement on Instagram met with the same fate. Her followers appeared furious for what they call it a "tone deaf" message.

Nevertheless, the Kylie Cosmetics owner did practice her right to vote and urged her fans to head to the polling booth and make their opinion count. According to Daily Mail, in October, she shared several posts about the Trump Vs Biden US election 2020 and asked her fans to participate. She even attended a pro-voting pop-up event by Favoured Nations, a non-profit organisation. Kylie is not the only member of the Kardashian clan who asked her fans to vote, her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe also took to social media to send out the same message.