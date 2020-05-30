Kylie Jenner's lawyer has slammed Forbes magazine and demanded that they take down the story accusing the entrepreneur of lying about her billionaire status. On Friday, the 22-year-old reality TV star was caught in a media frenzy after the magazine published a scathing tell-all article about her.

The article was titled, "Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies — and Why She's No Longer a Billionaire." The article explored her business venture Kylie Cosmetics company and its profits.

Jenner's attorney Michael Kump issued a statement hours after the exposé hit the internet. "We have reviewed Forbes' article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a 'web of lies' to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies," the lawyer said in a statement to The Post on Friday.

"Forbes' accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements," Kump added.

"It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie's net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes," Kump said.

In their bombshell article, the magazine stripped the makeup mogul of the title of youngest-ever self-made billionaire. It claimed she used fake draft tax returns to boost her net worth. Forbes said that now Jenner's "worth just less than $900 million after factoring Kylie Cosmetics' revenue in public filings and the economic effect coronavirus has had on the beauty industry."

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. iâ€™ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Jenner has also slammed the article and called it "inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions."

However, the magazine said that it stands by its story. "Today's extensively-reported investigation was triggered by newly-filed documents that revealed glaring discrepancies between information privately supplied to journalists and information publicly supplied to shareholders. Our reporters spotted the inaccuracies and spent months uncovering the facts," said Forbes spokesman Matthew Hutchison.