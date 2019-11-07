Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate performance of Shallow" at the 91st Academy Awards in February led people to believe they were dating. However, Lady Gaga finally put an end to the rumours and said they wanted fans to believe they "were in love" in their "orchestrated" performance.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the new issue of Elle, Lady Gaga was asked about the romance speculations that followed after the "A Star is Born" co-stars almost kissed during their performance of "Shallow".

On the cover of @ELLEmagazine in @hauslabs, interviewed by @Oprah about mental health and the importance of kindness in the world ðŸ’‹ https://t.co/EfsEtnMZHg pic.twitter.com/ioLzkiOloR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 6, 2019

Winfrey shared with the "Bad Romance" singer a conversation between her and Bradley Cooper, where the 44-year-old actor said he would not have been able to look in the eye of Gaga at the piano due to his catholic guilt if he were dating her.

"Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars," Lady Gaga said.

"We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance," the 33-year-old continued.

The singer who won an Oscar for best original song for "Shallow," said the orchestrated performance reached its goal as it indeed led to speculations that the duo was in love. Gaga said, "It did. In truth, when we talked about it, we went, 'Well, I guess we did a good job!'"

While Gaga split from her fiancé Christian Carino in February, Cooper also separated from his model partner Irina Shayk in June, leading fuel to the speculations of them dating. However, Gaga previously also denied the rumours of her being in love with Cooper. In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show, Gaga had said, "People saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted to you to see. This is a love song."