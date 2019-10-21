Lady Gaga treated her body with some much-needed TLC after she took a tumble off the stage on Friday, Oct. 18, during one of her "Enigma" shows for her Las Vegas residency. The Grammy-winning artist had an X-Ray on her body and an ice bath, among others.

The "Poker Face" singer assured her fans that she was okay and continued with the show after the fall. She danced the night away as if she did not just hit her back hard on the floor. She even invited the fan back on stage and sang a duet with him. Lady Gaga also made jokes about needing stairs so that she can easily go back up the stage.

However, after the show, the 33-year-old singer made sure to pamper her tired, perhaps bruised body, with an "ice bath for 5-10 mins," a hot bath for 20, and then a "compression suit packed with ice packs" for another 20 minutes. She shared a few photos of her post-show routine on her Instagram.

The following day, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram to admit that she was "in a lot of pain." However, she did not let her condition stop her from being there for her best friend's bachelorette dinner.

Just to be sure that she did not break any bone after that tragic fall, Lady Gaga had an X-Ray on nearly her entire body. She assured her fans afterwards that she is fine, and even joked about her ordeal.

"When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok," she captioned an X-Ray photo of her hand doing an OK sign.

Lady Gaga fell off the stage after she invited a fan over, who got so excited and picked her up. She held on to him, but he tripped as he hopped on stage. Both of them fell over, with the singer hitting the floor first.

Like the total pro and sport that she is, the singer continued with her "Enigma" show and even invited the fan back on stage. She also asked him not to be sad over the incident, since it was not his fault.