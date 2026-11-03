A New York psychologist who previously accused US President Donald Trump of sexually abusing her as a child has made fresh allegations, claiming she received repeated invitations to private meetings years after the alleged abuse.

Dr Larissa Portnoff described Trump as 'Satan' in a statement on her Instagram account, @amore.newyork, alleging that someone she identified as his political fixer repeatedly contacted her by telephone and text message.

'I refer to Trump as Satan. I declined all invitations,' she wrote.

The statement follows an earlier video in which Portnoff alleged that Trump sexually abused her when she was eight years old. Her allegations, including those in the latest Instagram post, have not been independently substantiated.

Portnoff Claims Trump Sought Private Meetings Despite Repeated Rejections

Portnoff claims she received repeated requests to meet Trump at Bobby Van's restaurant and the Waldorf Astoria in New York, despite declining the invitations.

'There were repeated requests that we meet. There was no response to the texts and phone calls that went on for nearly one year,' she wrote.

She also alleged that Trump wanted to meet in a private room at Bobby Van's and invited her to a Yankees game on 11 September, where she claims she was asked to sit separately from the media.

Portnoff questioned why Trump would allegedly seek private meetings with someone she says he abused during childhood. She also referenced Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, asking why he would take her to a Knicks game while allegedly pursuing such meetings.

'Then on one of these occasions with this lewd behavior you take your granddaughter Kai Trump to the Knicks Game? Do you have no shame?' she wrote.

Portnoff Makes Further Allegations Involving Elon Musk

Portnoff also accused billionaire Elon Musk of approaching her and her friends at private gatherings. 'Donald Trump and Elon Musk amongst others from his inner circle repeatedly approached me and my friends,' she wrote.

She alleged that Musk appeared at a small private dinner in the Hamptons and described invitations to art openings and meditation retreats that she claims were used to target young women.

Portnoff further alleged that some proposed gatherings involved concealed hosts, non-disclosure agreements and pressure to participate in drug use or sexual activities.

'Who sends sexually harmful and exploitative invitations to "art openings" and "meditation retreats" that are actually yet another way to target young women?' she wrote. Her statement referenced alleged encounters in 2017, 2020, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Portnoff Demands That Alleged Contact Stop

Portnoff also raised concerns about what she described as improper access to confidential reports and subsequent approaches to people who had provided information to the US Senate. She did not identify the reports or provide documents establishing that confidential information had been accessed.

Ending her statement with a public appeal, Portnoff wrote: 'Please stay away from all of us. I want to be super clear on that publicly.'