Megyn Kelly has questioned whether 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was too young to serve aboard a Learjet 60 after a devastating crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November 2026. Her remarks have drawn criticism from people defending the young aviator, whose final air traffic control communications have attracted widespread attention following the accident that killed all nine people aboard.

For context, Filgueiras was serving as second-in-command on a private jet travelling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. The aircraft encountered icing, moderate turbulence and precipitation before crashing in a residential area of Greenacres. Federal investigators have not established what caused the accident.

Megyn Kelly Questions Nathalia Filgueiras' Age and Experience

During a discussion with aviation captain Steve Scheibner on her programme, The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly questioned whether someone so young should be entrusted with passengers' lives.

'This person couldn't lawfully drink. You know, she was considered too young to have a glass of wine, and yet we're going to put her behind the controls of a Learjet with the lives of nine people dependent on her?'

Expert pilot reveals what likely happened in the horrific Florida plane crash:



Captain Steve Scheibner tells @MegynKelly: "You don't try to fly over it, and you CERTAINLY don't try to fly through it... you can't outrun a thunderstorm..."



More:https://t.co/Y12z2uKGMb pic.twitter.com/ThfwY54h0Q — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 2, 2026

Scheibner challenged the focus on Filgueiras' age, explaining that pilots gain experience through training and working alongside more experienced captains. He also stressed that the circumstances surrounding the accident needed to be examined before conclusions could be drawn about the crew's performance.

Filgueiras obtained her private pilot's certificate at 17 and subsequently qualified as a commercial pilot. She had accumulated more than 1,300 flight hours, according to her family, and held a Learjet 60 type rating, according to aviation reporting.

Her qualifications allowed her to fly the aircraft but did not authorise her to serve as pilot in command. Jeff Gregory, 55, was the aircraft's pilot when it crashed.

Investigators have not established which pilot was physically controlling the jet when the emergency began.

Nathalia Filgueiras Faces Criticism as Supporters Call Her a Hero

The controversy extended beyond Kelly's programme, with some social media users questioning Filgueiras' qualifications and experience.

'Too young to die, and too young to fly in these weather conditions,' one X user wrote.

Another questioned the decision to allow teenagers to become pilots, arguing that they needed greater maturity and experience.

However, many defended Filgueiras, accusing critics, including Kelly, of unfairly blaming someone whose role in the accident remains undetermined.

She wasn’t the Main Pilot! Stop it!! She did nothing wrong. She communicated when most of us would’ve gave up and screamed the whole time. — tainky 🦋 (@tainky131) November 2, 2026

'She wasn't the Main Pilot! Stop it!! She did nothing wrong. She communicated when most of us would've gave [sic] up and screamed the whole time,' one commented. Another said it was so misogynistic of Kelly to question Filgueiras' age when a middle-aged man was captain-in-command.

Honestly it’s super mysogynistic you’re asking questions about a young woman copilot while the captain responsible for the aircraft was a middle aged man. — Inbiszewa (@godziszewa) November 2, 2026

Some supporters highlighted her continued communication with air traffic control during the emergency, describing her conduct as heroic. Others questioned why criticism appeared to focus disproportionately on the young woman rather than the aircraft's captain.

I'd like to know how her being 20 has anything to do with this crash... especially when she's pilot monitoring!

If that were my daughter I'd sue your ass, Megyn. Completely uncalled for. She's an experienced pilot who was junior to a 55 year old Captain (the one actually flying… — Chris Croslin (@chris_croslin1) November 3, 2026

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, an experienced pilot, also intervened.

Writing on X, Isaacman defended Filgueiras, saying she had been performing her duties as second-in-command and communicating with air traffic control throughout the emergency. He urged the public to avoid speculation while investigators examined the aircraft's condition, maintenance history, weather and possible mechanical failures.

Writing this in my personal capacity, but I have been flying these types of aircraft for more than 20 years, with over 8,000 hours, and have reasonable familiarity with how the charter world operates. I feel compelled to post after seeing commentary about the Lear 60 crash, from… — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) November 2, 2026

His comments challenged the suggestion that Filgueiras' age demonstrated incompetence, although the investigation has yet to establish precisely what happened in the cockpit.

Nathalia Filgueiras' Chilling Final Radio Transmissions Before Learjet Crash

The aircraft's final air traffic control exchanges offered a disturbing account of its last moments.

According to recordings reviewed by news organisations, the crew initially reported manageable clear icing and moderate turbulence while flying at approximately 35,000 feet.

'We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,' a female pilot told controllers.

Moments later, conditions appeared to deteriorate. The crew reported precipitation and requested permission to climb. Controllers subsequently cleared the aircraft to ascend to 37,000 feet. However, less than 30 seconds later, the crew reported a rapid descent.

'Mayday, mayday,' a pilot transmitted, reporting that the aircraft was descending at 10,000 feet per minute. A subsequent transmission reported an overspeed condition and a descent rate of 20,000 feet per minute, which reportedly increased to 22,000 feet per minute.

'We're going to crash into the ground,' a voice warned air traffic control.

A controller responded: 'I'm here with you, talk to me.'

The recording reportedly captured screams and what sounded like a man reciting a prayer as the aircraft continued its rapid descent.

In the final moments, a voice appeared to shout for someone to look outside before the recording captured the words: 'Holy f***, we're out of time.'

Although the recordings have circulated widely online, the identity of the woman heard speaking in the final exchanges has not been independently confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, including the reported icing and turbulence, the aircraft's maintenance history and evidence that it may have begun breaking apart before impact.

Investigators have not determined what caused the aircraft to lose control, and no findings have established that either pilot's age, experience or actions contributed to the tragedy.