Tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson reportedly told a friend that life was 'going too well' just days before he, his wife and their two young children were killed in a Learjet 60 crash on Lake Worth Beach, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November 2026. The tragedy claimed nine lives, including those of two pilots, and prompted a federal investigation into the aircraft's final moments.

Robinson had reportedly been enjoying life in Aspen, Colorado, while continuing to expand his businesses. His friend Jesse Ouellette told TMZ that the entrepreneur had recently spoken about how happy he was with his family's circumstances and professional success.

The conversation has since taken on a heartbreaking significance following the family's fatal journey from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

Adam Robinson's Final Conversation Before the Learjet 60 Crash

According to Ouellette, Robinson had been optimistic about his future, telling him that things were 'going too well' as his businesses continued to grow. The businessman was also enjoying his family life in Aspen, where he had been spending time with his wife, Helen Sharp, and their children.

Ouellette remembered Robinson as someone who challenged conventional thinking and pursued ambitious ideas.

'He challenged the way things were done and was far ahead of his time. It's heartbreaking that we lost him so soon,' Ouellette told TMZ.

Robinson co-founded email marketing platform Robly and founded Retention.com, where he served as chief executive. His death has left family members, friends and the technology community mourning an entrepreneur whose work had made an impact on the software and marketing industries.

In a statement released on Monday, 2 November, the victims' families described Robinson and Sharp as devoted parents whose children were central to their lives.

Who Were the Other Victims of the Learjet 60 Crash?

Robinson was travelling with Sharp and their children, four-year-old Emma and two-year-old Charlie, when the aircraft crashed near Greenacres in Palm Beach County. Also killed were family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, along with Anita Maria Cetina, who worked as the children's nanny.

Reed and Fehr were a couple and friends of the Robinson family. Their identities were confirmed in a statement from the families, while further details about their connection to the Robinsons were reported by US media.

The seven passengers were accompanied by two pilots: 55-year-old captain Jeff Gregory and 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras.

Filgueiras earned her pilot's licence at 17 through a high school aviation programme. Her qualifications allowed her to serve as co-pilot aboard the Learjet, although she was not authorised to act as the aircraft's captain.

All nine occupants died in the crash.

Chilling Learjet 60 Crash Recording Captures Final Warnings

The final radio communications from the Learjet 60 have since emerged, revealing the increasingly desperate warnings issued as the aircraft rapidly descended towards the ground.

A female crew member communicated with air traffic control as the aircraft began losing altitude at an alarming rate. 'We're gonna crash into the ground', she said during the exchange.

An air traffic controller responded, 'I'm here with you, talk to me'.

The communications also included warnings that the aircraft was descending at approximately 10,000 feet per minute, with a subsequent transmission reporting a rate of 20,000 feet per minute. The descent rate subsequently reached 22,000 feet per minute.

In one particularly disturbing exchange captured in the publicly circulated recording, the female crew member shouted, 'Look outside, Jeff, look outside! Holy f**k, we're out of time'.

The recording contains radio communications between the aircraft and air traffic control, rather than an officially released cockpit voice recording. The quoted remarks have been reported from the circulated audio and should not be confused with an authenticated cockpit recording.

Federal investigators have also disclosed evidence suggesting the aircraft may have begun breaking apart before impact.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) board member Tom Chapman said weather conditions were a major focus of the investigation. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the aircraft's rapid descent and whether the reported weather conditions contributed to the disaster.

Maintenance records indicated that a cockpit voice recorder had been installed, although investigators had not established whether it was still aboard the aircraft.

The crash left a substantial crater near a residential community in Palm Beach County. Chapman also said investigators had found indications that parts of the aircraft may have separated before impact, with debris potentially scattered some distance from the crash site.

The NTSB has not determined what caused the aircraft to descend so rapidly, and the investigation remains ongoing.