House Speaker Mike Johnson joked that he had 'ruined my career with the impression' after imitating President Donald Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Trump stood nearby during the routine and later praised Johnson, suggesting the exchange had caused no public rift.

The president had travelled to the Five Flags Event Center to support Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson's Senate campaign ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

Hinson is running against Democrat Josh Turek. With control of Congress at stake, Johnson urged supporters to turn out rather than assume the result had already been decided.

Mike Johnson's Trump Impression Becomes an Unexpected Career Joke

The Speaker had been describing a relentless campaign schedule when he turned to Trump's work habits. Johnson told the crowd he struggled to keep pace with the president, despite working long hours himself.

According to the rally transcript, Johnson claimed Trump sometimes telephoned him at roughly 1am and 5am. He then slipped into an imitation, portraying the president checking whether his colleague was asleep. 'Mikey, are you sleeping?' he asked in Trump's voice.

Johnson played both sides of the conversation. His imagined response was that he was awake, naturally, because 'Sleep is for sissies'. He then acted out asking what the president wanted to discuss, followed by an impression of Trump suggesting they talk about whatever came to mind.

The audience had been hearing a serious warning against complacency. Suddenly, they were watching the House Speaker impersonate the president standing behind him. It was a rather unusual detour for a campaign appeal just days before an election.

Johnson cut off the performance and apologised for the unscripted impression. He described imitation as flattery, praised Trump and tried to return to his original point. The transition produced the evening's sharpest line, his joke about having ruined his career with the impression.

Trump's reaction mattered. When Johnson finished, the president did not criticise the routine. Instead, he called Johnson 'great' and predicted he would be remembered as one of the greatest House speakers. The praise left little basis for portraying the exchange as a public disagreement between the two Republicans.

Johnson had been using his brief appearance to persuade the audience that Republicans could still win difficult contests. He said he had been travelling through competitive districts and rejected the idea that the election's outcome was settled. The impression was a moment of comedy within a pointed political message.

Mike Johnson's Remarks Prompt Questions About Trump's Sleep

The performance acquired another angle when accounts of the rally focused on Johnson's description of early-morning calls. His assertion that Trump barely sleeps was part of a humorous anecdote. It was not a medical assessment, and Johnson offered no dates or frequency for the calls.

Clips circulated online, while subsequent reports raised questions about the president's rest. However, the individual social media comments quoted in some coverage have not been independently authenticated. Those reactions offer a weaker basis for reporting than the exchange recorded on stage.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends seven to eight hours of sleep for adults aged 65 and older. Trump, 80, falls within that age group. Still, general guidance cannot reveal his personal sleeping habits or establish that his health has suffered.

Nor does receiving a call at 1am and another at 5am prove that someone remained awake between them. Johnson's account illustrates the demands he says Trump places on colleagues, rather than supplying a verified nightly sleep total.

The Iowa event was one stop on a busy final campaign swing. Trump also travelled to Salina, Kansas, for another Republican rally. A White House press pool report recorded Air Force One landing there at 7.50pm local time following a flyover, as the president continued his push for votes before Tuesday's election.