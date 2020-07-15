United States President Donald Trump recently made headlines when he was spotted wearing a face mask in public, nearly four months after the precautionary measure was announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, late-night show hosts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Trevor Noah returned from their summer hiatuses on Monday night, and all of them had a common joke for the episode. Each of them took digs at Donald Trump, who was finally seen in a face mask during a visit to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday.

During the hospital visit, Trump had said: "I love masks in the appropriate locations. I've never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place," clarifying on his previous remark about face masks in April where he declared that it's "voluntary" and he won't be participating. "I don't think I'm going be doing it," he had said.

Referring to the POTUS's latest remark on the mask, Stephen Colbert quipped on "The Late Show": "Yes, there is a time and a place — pandemic and face."

"Ha-ha! Fell for it, sucker. This was all the long con. We've been wearing 'em just to get you to look stupid. You've been health'd," Colbert joked.

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers mocked the 74-year-old for the delay in taking precautions against a pandemic which has claimed over 138,000 lives in the United States. "Wow, only four months too late. What's he going to do next, drag his Christmas tree out to the curb? Start making sourdough starter and watching 'Tiger King'? Govern?" the host joked on his show.

Jimmy Fallon, whose Monday's episode also marked his return to his New York studio for the first time since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, joked that Trump's action would have been "a really smart move- if today were March 13th."

"Years from now, that mask will be in the Smithsonian, and none of us will be able to see it because we'll still be in lockdown...You know, we're just a few days away from Trump claiming that he was the first person to wear a mask," Fallon said on "The Tonight Show."

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah quipped that Trump's move might have been "confusing for his supporters who have been mocking face masks this whole time." "To them, this must be like seeing Trump at a Black Lives Matter march with AOC," said "The Daily Show" host.

The US president had previously said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the people who are wearing face masks are doing it as a sign of protest against him. In a separate incident in May, a picture of him wearing a face-covering during a visit to a Ford Motor Company factory in Michigan was leaked to the press. At the time, the president revealed that he didn't show his mask in public as he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."