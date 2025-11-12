Laura Loomer couldn't help but break her silence amid claims that she has a new face yet again. A viral video circulating on social media features a woman who looks like Loomer but has a melting face.

Laura Loomer Blasts Viral Post About Alleged Botched Surgery

A parody account named after convicted child sex offender Jeff Epstein shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, featuring a woman holding a drink and sipping from it during what appears to be a meeting. However, her chin disfigurement was noticeable, with some claiming her face was 'melting.'

'Laura Loomer got caught in Israel after her surgery failed,' @JeffreyxEpstein wrote. 'What's happening to her face?'

Laura Loomer got caught in Israel after her surgery failed.



What’s happening to her face ? pic.twitter.com/JNunFQoh5B — Jeff Epstein (@JeffreyxEpstein) November 11, 2025

The poster doubled down on his claim that the woman in the clip was Loomer by sharing a screenshot of Grok's response that read, 'Yes, that's Laura Loomer in the video.'

Laura Loomer immediately reacted to the video, calling it 'fake news.'

'This is a lie. This is not me,' the far-right political activist and Internet personality said.

She tagged @CommunityNotes, an account that aims to power X users to 'create a better-informed world.' She also added that the 'fake news' was 'from an account that is likely foreign-funded to sow discord on X' and tagged X CEO Elon Musk.

@CommunityNotes this is a lie. This is not me.



More fake news from an account that is likely foreign funded to sow discord on X. @elonmusk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 12, 2025

How Did X Users React To Laura Loomer's Melting Face?

Social media users have mixed opinions after watching the video. Some found it funny, others believed it, and a few couldn't believe what they just saw.

One said that what they were seeing was 'a DUDE with bad plastic surgery. The original poster claimed that it was due to 'excessive filler [that] builds scar tissue that hardens over time.'

A different netizen said, it 'looks like serious chin gout rot.' Meanwhile, Kate Levchuk jokingly said Loomer could join horror movies even 'without make-up.'

X user @TheDeanFitz said, 'This can't be real' with a face with tears of joy emoji. @JeffreyxEpstein cited Loomer, claiming, 'She says it's still swelling.'

However, based on Loomer's response, it's unlikely she would share that detail with him. Some users also said that it was easy to tell that the video was fake.

Looks like serious chin gout rot. — ThisBoomerHitsDifferent (@BoomerHitsDiff) November 11, 2025

We’ve been calling Loomer JIGSAW for so long, that finally she just said “fck it” and starts embracing it 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/zccp9xyHru — Yo_itz_Mac (@MrBiGz698) November 12, 2025

Thats a DUDE with bad plastic surgery — ARREST&JAIL THEM ALL (@qdub647) November 12, 2025

@LauraLoomer can play in horror movies without make up 😁 — Kate Levchuk (@KateGoesTech) November 12, 2025

Come on… even by AI standards, that’s super fake — Zach B (@ZzCheckr) November 12, 2025

Laura Loomer's Cosmetic Procedure

Laura Loomer was open about undergoing rhinoplasty in 2017. She shared the experience in a since-deleted Instagram post, where she admitted she was 'excited for my nose job,' Forward reported.

At about the same time, she also mentioned that she would be getting lip fillers. In July 2017, Dr.Joseph Pober, popularly known as Dr.Red Pill, shared before-and-after photos of Loomer on Instagram after enhancing her lips.

Aside from the two procedures -- nose job and lip filler -- Loomer hasn't confirmed undergoing any other plastic surgery. Fans and critics, however, feel that her face has changed drastically to the point that they could barely recognise her.

There were rumours that she had Botox and a facelift. Some also noticed her sharper jawline and lifted cheeks and eyes.

Dr. Joel Kopelman, a plastic surgeon based in New York City, explained to Nicki Swift that even a 'subtle' nose job can 'have a major visual impact' because it's on the centre of the face. The expert added that rhinoplasty can also alter the appearance of the eyes and transform the jawline and cheeks.