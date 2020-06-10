Lea Michele is hoping to become a better person after recent accusations from her colleagues painted her as a person who disrespects others.

The "Glee" alum is said to be reaching out to her peers and is willing to listen to what they have to say about her. A source said that the recent revelations about her past toxic personality on the set has made her "reevaluate her behaviour."

"This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future," the insider told US Weekly adding that Michele is ready to listen and talk to those who have voiced their opinions against her.

"She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations," the source said.

Earlier this month, Michele received backlash from her post about Black Lives Matter after a former "Glee" co-star blasted her for being mean to her on the set. Samantha Ware said that she made her time on the show a nightmare.

Ware's revelation prompted others to share similar experiences in the presence of the actress on the "Glee" set. Heather Morris said Michele was "unpleasant to work with" and Melissa Benoist, who joined Season 4 of "Glee," liked Ware's tweet.

Despite the criticisms, there were also those who came to Michele's defence, including Dean Geyer, who played her love interest in "Glee" Season 4. He said the actress was "super fun to be around" and called her one of his "favourite co-stars."

Likewise, Iqbal Theba, who portrayed Principal Figgins, said that Michele never mistreated him. He also corrected assumptions that she is racist and asked for compassion and forgiveness instead on behalf of the actress.

Michele has since apologised for her past bad behaviour in a lengthy post on Instagram. She also denied the assumptions that she was being racist. She admitted that she is taking the complaints from her co-stars as positive criticism for her to work on, so she can become a better person and be a good role model for her child.