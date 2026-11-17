Apple's iPhone 20 Pro could introduce a striking design change after a leaked video showed a curved glass sample believed to be linked to the company's 2027 anniversary models. The sample appears to curve along all four edges, potentially giving the phone's front a more seamless appearance. However, it is not a verified display panel or a finished iPhone, and Apple has not confirmed the design.

The clip was posted on X on 16 November by technology leaker Ice Universe, who called the anticipated redesign a 'milestone'. The product name 'iPhone 20 Pro' remains unconfirmed.

The Apple iPhone 20 Pro is going to feature a milestone design - let's take a look first pic.twitter.com/n8uNrZgh0S — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) November 16, 2026

Apple is approaching the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone, introduced in 2007. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in August that Apple still planned a glass-centric redesign for 2027. He said the front and rear glass would curve towards the sides around a thin metal band. Apple has not confirmed those details.

What the Leaked iPhone 20 Pro Video Shows

The sample appears to have shallow curves on all four edges, rounded corners and a narrow black border. Its upper section has openings resembling those used for front camera and Face ID components. These details are consistent with earlier descriptions of the rumoured design, but they do not establish the final display or component layout.

MacRumors reported on 17 November that similar pieces had circulated online since early October. On 7 October, the Weibo account 体验more shared photographs of samples in two sizes, suggesting they resembled concepts based on leaked information. Ice Universe also posted a separate clip on 14 November, describing it as an approved '3D quad-curved cover glass' sample.

The latest footage shows a loose glass sample, not a working handset or proof of Apple approval. MacRumors suggested that the pieces were more likely early manufacturing tests by accessory makers working from rumours than components produced to Apple's actual specifications. Their precise origin remains unverified.

Ice Universe has also discussed shallow curves and optical effects that could make display borders less noticeable. MacRumors has described the wider design goal as an iPhone that resembles a single slab of glass. However, neither the sample nor earlier reports confirm how the final device will look.

How a Curved Display Could Affect Daily Use

A four-sided curve could change how the phone feels in the hand, although the sample cannot demonstrate its comfort or handling. In a translated Weibo post, Ice Universe wrote: 'The era of easy screen protector application is coming to an end. The era of a comfortable grip is approaching.'

A screen protector would need to match the final glass contours closely. If its dimensions differed, the edges could lift or leave gaps. PhoneArena has noted that protectors on earlier curved Android phones could peel away, contributing to manufacturers' move towards flat screens. Whether Apple's rumoured design would create similar problems remains unknown.

Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital claimed in August that the anniversary models would use the same glass manufacturing process developed for the iPhone Air, with modifications to produce more rounded components. This remains an unverified supply-chain claim.

The sample also appears to show an upper cut-out resembling the smaller Dynamic Island introduced on the iPhone 18 Pro. However, the glass does not establish the feature's final size or layout on a 2027 model.

Display analyst Ross Young, who has since retired, previously predicted that the smaller Dynamic Island could remain through 2027. The visible openings in the leaked sample are consistent with the possibility that the anniversary model will retain a front-facing cut-out rather than adopt a completely uninterrupted display. They do not confirm Apple's final decision.

Apple has not commented on the leaked footage or confirmed its anniversary iPhone design. Until the company announces a device, the model's name, appearance and specifications remain unconfirmed. The video offers a possible glimpse of Apple's design direction, not evidence of a finished iPhone.