Apple users reported widespread service problems on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, including unexpected iCloud sign-outs on iPhones and Macs. Complaints also involved failed App Store downloads, Apple Pay difficulties and problems verifying Apple Accounts.

The disruption followed separate technology failures involving Microsoft services and banking transactions linked to JPMorgan Chase earlier in the week.

Apple initially listed several services as available despite mounting complaints. The company subsequently acknowledged problems affecting iCloud Account and Sign In on its System Status pages.

Apple Services Outage Leaves Users Struggling to Access iCloud

People using iPhones and Macs reported being unexpectedly signed out of iCloud before encountering errors when trying to reconnect.

Some received verification failures or unknown error messages, while repeated attempts to sign in proved unsuccessful.

The disruption created practical difficulties for customers whose Apple Accounts connect several everyday services.

An Apple Account provides access to iCloud storage, purchased applications and device settings. Problems verifying an account can therefore affect more than one function.

Outage tracker Downdetector received complaints involving iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay and Apple Support. Reports also mentioned iPhone Activation, Apple Music and other Apple services.

Some customers said the App Store would not load or allow them to download applications.

Developers separately described problems accessing App Store Connect, the system used to manage applications and submissions.

The complaints were not limited to a single device category.

In discussions on Reddit, iPhone users described repeated Apple Account verification requests, while others reported difficulty accessing applications linked to their accounts.

One user said attempts to check for a software update failed after the device reported that their iCloud account was signed out.

Such accounts provide a picture of the disruption but cannot establish how many customers were affected.

Apple Services Outage Initially Missing From Official Status Page

Apple's response became another point of attention as customers compared their experiences with the company's published service information.

When 9to5Mac first reported the problems, Apple's System Status page continued showing several affected services as available.

The company subsequently acknowledged that some services were experiencing problems, including iCloud Account and Sign In.

However, Apple had not separately confirmed every service interruption appearing in user complaints at that stage.

The distinction is important because account authentication problems can interfere with connected services without establishing independent outages across Apple's entire platform.

The company had not publicly identified the cause of the reported disruption or provided a complete recovery timetable in the initial reports.

No verified evidence established that the incident involved malicious activity or was connected to other recent technology failures.

The complaints followed Microsoft's widespread outage on Thursday, 12 November, which disrupted Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services.

On Monday, 16 November, JPMorgan Chase reported transaction-processing difficulties caused by a software bug.

The bank said delays could also affect payments involving customers of other financial institutions.

Those incidents were separate from Apple's reported problems, with no established common cause.