Apple is releasing five new products on Friday, 6 November, including its first touchscreen MacBook Pro, with prices starting at $2,899 (€2,667 and £2,203) for the 14-inch model. The launch follows pre-orders that opened on 28 October for the new MacBook Pro models, an iPad mini, an iMac and a standard 14-inch MacBook Pro.

For context, Apple opened pre-orders at 10:10am Pacific Time on 28 October, with the devices scheduled to reach customers and appear in Apple Stores on 6 November. The company has not held a traditional live-streamed launch for the range, instead showcasing the products through a media and creator event in Los Angeles.

What Apple Is Releasing

The line-up includes an iPad mini with an 8.5-inch OLED display and A20 Pro chip, a 24-inch iMac with the M6 chip, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6, and two high-end MacBook Pro models with OLED touchscreens. The touchscreen MacBooks come in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, marking Apple's first laptop displays to support touch gestures.

The iPad mini starts at $699 (€643 and £531), while the M6 iMac begins at $1,499 (€1,379 and £1,139). The standard 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 (€1,839 and £1,519).

The touchscreen models are considerably more expensive. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen starts at $2,899 (€2,667 and £2,203), and the 16-inch version begins at $3,399 (€3,127 and £2,583).

Touchscreen MacBook Pro Arrives

The new MacBook Pro uses what Apple describes as a PROLED XDR display with touch support and a glowing rear logo. Apple has long resisted putting a touchscreen on the Mac, so the move is the most consequential change in this release.

The standard 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro receives a chip upgrade, while the OLED models sit above it as the premium option. Apple says the touchscreen MacBook Pro has the 'world's best display in a pro laptop', a claim that will be tested by reviewers once the machines are widely available.

iPad Mini and iMac Updates

The iPad mini is the more dramatic redesign of the two smaller devices. It has a larger 8.5-inch OLED screen, up from 8.3 inches, along with an A20 Pro chip, a thinner and lighter body, and IP67 water and dust resistance. Apple says the display reaches up to 600 nits for standard content and 1,200 nits for HDR.

It is not all upside, though. The iPad mini appears to remain limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, with no ProMotion support listed in Apple's specifications. That omission has already drawn criticism from some buyers online, particularly given the higher starting price.

The iMac keeps its familiar 24-inch design and colour range but moves to the M6 chip. Apple says the new desktop offers up to twice the graphics performance and up to five times faster on-device AI performance than the previous M4 model.

Availability and Shipping

All five products remain available to pre-order, and most shipping estimates still point to launch-day delivery. The exception is the base 14-inch touchscreen MacBook Pro in Space Black, which is listed at three to four weeks. The Silver version is expected within seven to 10 business days.

For buyers, the practical question is simple: is the touchscreen MacBook Pro worth the jump to $2,899 (€2,667 and £2,203)? Apple clearly thinks some professionals will say yes. Whether enough of them do is another matter.