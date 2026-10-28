Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson has confidently predicted that LeBron James will lead the franchise to its first NBA championship in more than four decades, promising supporters a victory parade this season.

The former NBA Most Valuable Player made the bold declaration during an autograph event at Oxford Valley Mall in Pennsylvania on Monday, 26 October, where he appeared alongside current Sixers star Tyrese Maxey.

Speaking to Fox 29 Philadelphia's Jeff Skversky, Iverson expressed complete confidence in the team's championship chances following James' arrival during the offseason. 'I know. I know for a fact it's going to happen,' Iverson said. 'It's gonna end with a parade. I promise you that.'

Iverson explained that his confidence came from the team's talented roster, coaching staff and medical personnel. He also praised Philadelphia's passionate supporters, believing they could help the franchise end its championship drought.

When asked whether James knew about his prediction, Iverson replied: 'I don't need to tell him that. He knows that.'

The Sixers last won an NBA championship in 1983, when Julius Erving and Moses Malone led the franchise past the Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia's most recent Finals appearance came in 2001, when Iverson guided the team against Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's Lakers, eventually losing in five games.

LeBron James Makes Promising Start With Philadelphia 76ers

James joined Philadelphia during the offseason after spending eight seasons with the Lakers, signing a two-year contract worth approximately $8 million (£6 million). The 41-year-old has embraced a reduced offensive role alongside Maxey, Joel Embiid and fellow newcomer Jaylen Brown.

Through his first three regular-season appearances, James has averaged 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field. His most notable performance came against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on 22 October.

James recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals as Philadelphia overturned a 29-point deficit to secure a 114-106 victory. Maxey contributed 32 points, while Brown added 21 in the comeback victory.

However, the Sixers subsequently suffered a 106-93 defeat against the Detroit Pistons, with James scoring 18 points. Despite the setback, Philadelphia has opened the season with a 3-1 record, providing early encouragement for Iverson's championship prediction.

James And Teammates Discuss Championship Expectations

James has acknowledged that developing chemistry with his new teammates will take time, particularly as Philadelphia attempts to integrate several established stars into its system.

With players accustomed to carrying significant offensive responsibilities, finding the right balance between scoring, playmaking and defensive assignments will be essential to the team's championship ambitions.

Following the Cleveland comeback, the four-time NBA champion stressed the importance of learning from each performance. 'It's definitely a marathon,' James said, emphasising the need for continued improvement.

Meanwhile, Maxey welcomed James' arrival, describing the opportunity to play alongside the NBA's all-time leading scorer as 'really cool'.

Head coach Nick Nurse has also prioritised managing the workloads of James and Embiid, whose availability could prove crucial during the demanding regular season.

For Iverson, however, the combination of championship experience and young talent is enough to inspire confidence.

With Philadelphia chasing its first title since 1983, James now has an opportunity to achieve something even Iverson could not: bring another NBA championship parade to the city.