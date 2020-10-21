Lewis Hamilton, who has long been interested in singing as a side project, has kickstarted his musical career with a racy song.

In an Instagram Live on Monday, Lewis Hamilton teased several clips of his extremely racy new tracks in which he sings about drinking too much, sleeping with women, and being a 10/10 in the bedroom, reports The Sun.

The Formula 1 racer unveiled eight songs that will appear on his debut album, and in one of them, he sings: "All night I've been drinking way too much. This girl I'm leaving with ain't come with us. So run that body by me once again. This time in my bed, I'm always on 10."

In another track, the 35-year-old sings about heartbreak, with lyrics: "Caught you lying, it's like a sad song on the radio. Breaking my heart, I can't let it go." The racing star who was in a relationship with Nicole Scherzinger for seven years until 2015, sings about love in another track: "I knew it from the moment you walked through the door, you the one."

One of the songs pays a nod to his racing career as well, with lyrics: "I hit the throttle. In a different model."

Hamilton has been working on his musical projects for the past 10 years. Earlier this year, the sportsman revealed that he had secretly collaborated with Christina Aguilera on the 2018 track "Pipe." Confirming the speculation that he was the mysterious XNDA in the song, the driving champion wrote in a series of Instagram stories: "I had this incredibly beautiful and talented person reach out to me a while back asking for me to be on her album, I was so blown away and I jumped at the opportunity. I had 2 hours to write the short verse and record."

Explaining his decision to keep his name secret in the project, Hamilton said: "The goal was to have the music come out under a different name so that you could hear the music first and later know it was me but it didn't work out the way I'd planned."

"Well I want to say that XNDA is me and I am so honoured and grateful to @xtina for giving me a place to use my voice. I have so much gratitude and respect for her and what's she's done in the business. #pipe," he wrote.