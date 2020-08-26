"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart talks about being "really insecure" of her body particularly during "bra and underwear scene" for the show. In a recent interview, she revealed that she "didn't want to do it" but decided to go ahead with it anyway.

Speaking with Los Angeles Times, the 23-year-old "Chemical Hearts" actress opened up about dealing with a pandemic, depression, her body image issues, and more. She revealed that the pandemic has been "incredibly hard" on her and she has been struggling to stay positive.

The actress who moved to a new $2.7 million house tells that she looked at quarantine as an opportunity to do tons of things like writing journal, reading self-help books, and meditate. But in real she is "dealing with a lot of depression."

The comments of the actress who is about to release her first book "Swimming Lessons: Poems" come days after she confirmed her breakup with co-star Cole Sprouse. Sprouse and Reinhart were dating on an on-and-off basis since 2016. The couple apparently broke up in March.

"Obviously, I'm dealing with a lot of depression. So how do I find a light at the end of the tunnel?" she said. "I really wanted to go out of my way to find the root of it. Now, when I feel something come up, I let it come out. Because otherwise, it's literally harming my body and my brain. Allow your body to feel what it feels. That is literally how you heal."

In addition, the actress, who is known for her "Riverdale" character Betty Cooper, talked about lacking "body positivity." The actress says that I don't have the "CW girl body—tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny."

She opened up about the time she felt" really insecure" about her body.

"I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn't want to do it. I didn't tell anyone this. I wasn't pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated," she added.

Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled. And even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes. Iâ€™ve felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should- https://t.co/9ISUBkgrKl — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 6, 2020

She believes she cannot "preach body positivity" because she doesn't practice it. Reinhart reveals that she did the scene anyway "for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way." She believes that the perfect body that we often see on social media and runways are "not a portrayal of how people look in real life."

Reinhart has been open about her body image and insecurity issues. Previously, she talked about being "intimidated by the physique of surrounding cast mates sometimes" on her Twitter account in February.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.