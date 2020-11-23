Lily James and Dominic West enjoyed a fine meal with glasses of wine and champagne in a suite at the five-star London hotel, Claridge.

Pictures of the actors enjoying each other's company during their "dinner date" were reportedly taken for Luncheon magazine. The actors took part in a photoshoot that involved celebrities eating lunch together. The 31-year-old James wore a couple of sexy and revealing dresses for the shoot.

In some of the photos, she wore a black, plunging sequined gown as she sprawled on top of a grand piano facing West, who is at the keys. They sang, smiled at each other, and laughed together. The other pictures showed James in a sheer Erdem dress as she goofed around with "The Affair" actor at the dining table. He wore a Paul Smith suit to the photoshoot.

"I've been waiting five years for a date with Dominic," James told the magazine.

The mag reportedly reunited the pair for a meal after they starred in a stage play titled "Othello" in 2011. They dined on oysters and salad and sipped on champagne and wine with a photographer on-site to document the moment.

Lily James & Dominic West for Luncheon Magazine - Fall/Winter 2016 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LjiYaEohNt — Lily James Love (@lilyjameslove) October 21, 2016

The photoshoot for the magazine happened in 2016 for its Fall/Winter issue. During this time, the "Rebecca" actress was still dating Matt Smith. However, the photos resurfaced after the 51-year-old married actor, West and his "The Pursuit of Love" co-star enjoyed a romantic getaway in Rome last month.

James and West were photographed kissing and being intimate with each other as they strolled around the city. The "Mamma Mia!" star has yet to address the scandal. But the English actor, who has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, has since shut down rumours that his marriage is on the rocks after the photos made headlines.

The married couple immediately put on a united front for the paparazzi outside their Cotswold home and told reporters that their marriage is fine. The "Baby Driver" star, on the other hand, dropped out of a couple of TV guest interviews.

To this day James remains mum on details about her relationship with West. He has, on the other hand, stuck by his wife's side. West shares four children with FitzGerald; Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christable, seven. He also has daughter Martha, 21, from ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.