Lindsay Clancy returned to court after her murder trial ended in a mistrial on 4 September. In court, her defence team argued that double jeopardy should prevent another trial as they attempted to get her murder charges dismissed. Meanwhile, prosecutors stated they intended to retry Clancy. The outcome of the pending motions will dictate whether Clancy faces another trial.

Clancy's Defense Team Wants Her Case Junked on Double Jeopardy Grounds

On 2 November, the prosecution and defence teams for the Lindsay Clancy trial returned to court and discussed the defence's motion to dismiss the murder case on double jeopardy grounds in a nearly three-hour hearing.

The highly controversial murder case ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision and deadlocked 11-1, with the majority voting for not guilty by reason of insanity.

Clancy's team is now arguing that putting their client on trial for a second time under the same charges would violate her constitutional protection against double jeopardy. The principle generally prevents someone from being tried a second time for the same crime after acquittal or conviction.

Her lawyers are now relying on a technical argument by focusing on the lone holdout juror in the first trial.

Clancy's Lawyer Gets Into Heated Exchange With Judge

Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, urged Judge William Sullivan to investigate the holdout juror, citing alleged mobile phone use during deliberations and whether he provided truthful information during jury selection.

At one point, Sullivan and Reddington got into a tense exchange when the attorney kept referring to the juror by his name, going against the judge's order to keep identities private. 'I have to stop you right there,' he warned, to which Reddington replied that his name is 'all over the internet'.

The holdout juror's attorney, Heather O'Connor, was also present, saying the defence questioned her client before the trial and is only raising concerns after he became the lone holdout during deliberations, per Siouxland News.

'If that's enough to put a juror under oath, to search their phone, to pull their history, then the lesson every future juror in this Commonwealth is simple: Agree with the majority or potentially be investigated,' O'Connor said.

Clancy's Potential Retrial May Begin as Early as March

The prosecution rejected Clancy's double jeopardy claim, noting that the mistrial was declared because the jury reached an impasse. 'It is clear from the record that this juror did not refuse to deliberate. He refused to agree,' Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said.

Sprague said the prosecutors intend to retry Clancy, but that they have not finalised whether to proceed with the same charges a second time.

Reddington noted that if there is going to be a retrial, he does not want it delayed or for Clancy to wait years. 'I want a trial and I want it with you and I want it this spring,' he told Judge Sullivan.

The judge, who is scheduled for mandatory retirement when he turns 70 in June 2027, said the trial could proceed in March. He did not issue a final decision, saying he will rule on the outstanding motions at the next scheduled court date on 16 November.

Lindsay Clancy Remains Under Suicide Watch in Massachusetts

Clancy remains confined at Tewksbury Hospital in Massachusetts while awaiting further court proceedings. According to one of her lawyers, she is still under suicide watch and has been having 'horrible dreams'.

She remains charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2023 deaths of her own children: five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan.

'She wants to be with her children... And if given the opportunity, I have no doubt in my mind at all that she would take her own life,' Rosemary Scapicchio told CBS News.