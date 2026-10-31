Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Andrea Shaw, accused of murdering her 18‑month‑old twins in Payette, as her defence argues the children's causes of death were formally recorded as 'undetermined' and is asking a judge to throw out the case.

Her lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss the charges at a hearing scheduled for 2 December 2026.

Tyson Shaw and his twin sister Dallas were found dead in their shared bed on 1 May 2025. Their mother was arrested on 30 June 2026 and subsequently pleaded not guilty to two counts of first‑degree murder.

Prosecutors allege that Shaw suffocated the children, citing autopsy findings they say are consistent with smothering. Her defence disputes that interpretation, pointing to reported findings that classified the causes of death as undetermined.

Shaw has also suggested that vaccinations administered eight days before the deaths contributed to the twins' illnesses. However, no causal connection between the vaccinations and their deaths has been established.

Autopsy Evidence at Heart of Idaho Twins Case

Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke argued in a court filing obtained by USA TODAY that the twins' autopsy findings supported the prosecution's suffocation theory.

According to Duke, both children had pulmonary vascular congestion, while Dallas also had pulmonary oedema. He maintained that these findings were consistent with smothering.

Duke said investigators had ruled out heat, carbon monoxide poisoning, other known forms of poisoning and vaccinations. He described suffocation as 'the only conceivable explanation' for the simultaneous deaths.

However, forensic pathologist Dr Michael Baden told USA TODAY that congestion and oedema can also occur in natural deaths and do not independently establish suffocation. He explained that smothering does not necessarily leave visible physical marks.

The interpretation of the medical findings remains disputed.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for a 23-year-old Idaho mother accused in the deaths of her twin toddlers, whose deaths she allegedly blamed on vaccines. Authorities have described the case as showing an “utter disregard.” Watch the video for the full update. pic.twitter.com/0kD53KQxkF — FrontPageDetectives (@FP_Detectives) October 29, 2026

According to defence attorney Joe Filicetti, the county coroner classified the twins' causes of death as undetermined and identified possible hyperthermia, or overheating, as an alternative explanation.

The Associated Press reported that Filicetti also questioned whether the grand jury had been informed of the coroner's findings. Prosecutors dispute the overheating theory, maintaining that investigators excluded heat as a cause.

In their death penalty notice filed on 16 October, prosecutors identified four alleged aggravating factors, including multiple killings, especially cruel conduct, disregard for human life and a potential continuing threat to society.

These remain prosecution allegations, not findings made by a jury. Duke has acknowledged Shaw's presumption of innocence and the state's responsibility to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Defence Highlights Twins' Illness After Vaccinations

Filicetti told USA TODAY that Tyson and Dallas were born three months prematurely and became unwell after receiving influenza and other routine childhood vaccinations on 23 April 2025.

He said Shaw took the twins to an emergency department after noticing symptoms, including bluish colouring around their lips, hands and feet. According to his account, the children were sent home but continued experiencing symptoms.

Filicetti said Shaw went out with friends on 30 April while her husband, Nathaniel Shaw, remained at home. She later believed the twins were sleeping before discovering them unresponsive the following morning.

Shaw discussed her concerns in a May 2025 interview with Children's Health Defense, an organisation known for opposing vaccination policies.

The organisation has publicly defended her. Its chief executive, Mary Holland, said the group believed Shaw was innocent, while Nathaniel also rejected suggestions that his wife had harmed their children.

However, Shaw's belief that vaccinations contributed to their illnesses is not an established medical finding.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that health problems occurring after vaccination do not necessarily demonstrate a causal relationship.

Filicetti maintains that the uncertainty surrounding the children's deaths weakens the prosecution's case.

'We don't know what happened, but the fact that we don't know doesn't mean the prosecution does,' he told USA TODAY.

Judge To Weigh Dismissal Bid Before Capital Trial

On 21 October, Shaw's lawyers filed a motion seeking dismissal of both first-degree murder charges, five days after prosecutors announced their intention to seek capital punishment.

The defence alleges that prosecutors failed to present potentially exculpatory evidence to the grand jury that indicted Shaw.

According to Court TV's 27 October report, Filicetti argues that the grand jury was not properly informed about evidence suggesting alternative explanations for the deaths.

The allegation has not been established by the court, and the dismissal motion remains under seal.

Judge Kiley Stuchlik is scheduled to consider the motion on 2 December. Shaw's trial is currently listed for 11 January 2027, although the defence is seeking to prevent it from proceeding.

In July, Stuchlik revoked Shaw's bond over concerns about the safety of her newborn child. The decision concerned pretrial detention and did not establish guilt.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told USA TODAY that the twins' simultaneous deaths could present a challenge for the defence. However, he also questioned the decision to pursue the death penalty given the disputed medical evidence.

The case could ultimately depend on competing expert interpretations of the children's deaths. With some court documents sealed and key evidence yet to be tested at trial, the prosecution's suffocation theory remains contested.