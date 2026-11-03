A lamb eating chips in the back seat of a car has become the unlikely centre of attention after a drug bust in Scotland led to two people being convicted of possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

The unusual case resurfaced after BBC Scotland News shared a photograph of the animal, named Pablo, alongside a report that one of the men involved had avoided prison. The post quickly attracted attention on X, where users responded with jokes about the lamb's presence during the police stop and the drugs found inside the vehicle.

The case involved John McNeil, 56, who was travelling as a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf stopped by police on the M74 in Glasgow on 22 April 2023. Officers later discovered drugs worth approximately £14,690 hidden beneath the front passenger seat.

Mary had a little gram — Craig Campbell (@craig_c83) November 2, 2026

'Mary Had a Little Gram': X Users Make Jokes About Lamb

The BBC Scotland News post prompted a wave of humorous reactions, with several users turning the lamb's name and the drug haul into wordplay.

One user, Craig Campbell, wrote: 'Mary had a little gram', playing on the nursery rhyme 'Mary Had a Little Lamb'. Another commenter, Language Talk - Tanya, joked: 'Yes sir, yes sir, three baggies full.'

Alan Curtis also joined in with a series of jokes about the animal and the drugs, while Gene McGurk referred to the lamb as 'Pablo Escobaaaaa', a reference to the notorious Colombian drug lord after whom the animal was reportedly named.

Other reactions focused on the photograph itself. One user, Salvatore Linteum, commented: 'At least blur his face wtf', while another, Melindi Scott, criticised the BBC for not pixelating the animal's face.

The story also prompted comparisons with the popular 'cocaine bear' meme. One account, WIRED, joked: 'We have cocaine bear, now we need heroin lamb.'

Not all reactions were purely humorous. David Hume Tower described the incident as 'Breaking Baaad', while Wendy 'Mercy Manic' called the story a 'feel-good road-trip movie with a happy ending'.

Man Avoids Jail After £14,000 Drug Discovery

According to a report from BBC News, McNeil was a passenger in a car driven by Lindsey Sangster when police stopped the vehicle on 22 April 2023. Another man was also travelling with them.

During the initial search, officers found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and on the occupants. A police dog named Billy later located two bags beneath the front passenger seat containing £4,640 worth of cocaine and £10,050 worth of heroin.

McNeil and Sangster were subsequently found guilty of possessing heroin with intent to supply. McNeil denied knowing the drugs were in the car.

The lamb, which McNeil said they had found in the middle of the road, was named Pablo. He told the court they had intended to return the animal to its owner and claimed it appeared dehydrated.

However, the court heard that the farm's owner, Kirsty Mair, had not given the pair permission to take the lamb. A charge relating to resetting the animal was later dropped by prosecutors because there had been no reported theft at the time.

During sentencing, McNeil's defence lawyer said he had been at the height of his drug addiction when arrested and was now working as a team leader at a construction company.

Sheriff Tony Kelly ordered him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and wear an electronic tag for six months, requiring him to remain indoors between 20:00 and 05:00. The court was advised that his risk of reoffending was low.

Sangster, who had pleaded guilty in separate proceedings to driving under the influence of drugs, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. She did not attend McNeil's sentencing, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Pablo was taken to a farm in Ayrshire before being returned to Mair. The owner later said the lamb was in good health and happy with his new companions.