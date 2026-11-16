The Philippines has faced criticism over restrictions on street vendors and decorative barriers installed ahead of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, as conflicting announcements raised questions about when US President Donald Trump would arrive.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed regional leaders for the summit, which opened on Sunday, 15 November 2026. Philippine officials initially expected Trump on 17 November, but a subsequent account from the country's ambassador to Washington placed his visit on 18–19 November.

Barriers Prompt Questions About Poverty

Decorative panels displaying reproductions of Filipino artworks appeared along J.W. Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City as authorities prepared routes used by visiting delegations.

Reports indicated that some installations also blocked views of informal settlements. Screens erected in nearby Parañaque drew similar scrutiny, prompting criticism that poorer communities were being kept out of sight during the international gathering.

white boards meant to hide the impoverished areas of manila so that the ASEAN and world leaders won't see them, ang galing! pic.twitter.com/Xn2DQoEA6R — adi ✴︎ (@aspir4tions) November 16, 2026

The presence of barriers is documented, but their intended purpose remains contested. Critics interpreted the installations as an attempt to conceal poverty, while authorities described summit preparations in terms of security, traffic management, and presenting the country to foreign visitors.

Caritas Philippines president Bishop Gerry Alminaza was among those who questioned the treatment of disadvantaged residents. His criticism highlighted concerns that preparations for a high-profile diplomatic event could come at the expense of communities already facing economic hardship.

Vendors Receive Assistance After Restrictions

Street vendors also experienced disruptions as local authorities restricted trading near summit venues and major roads.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said on 12 November that 1,462 vendors in Baclaran, Parañaque, received financial assistance after temporarily closing their businesses because of summit-related security measures.

Each beneficiary received ₱10,000 (approximately £119), alongside family food packs, the department said. The assistance acknowledged the immediate effect of the restrictions on people who depend on daily sales. The payments were distributed through the department's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation programme, which supports people facing financial emergencies.

The Presidential Communications Office also reported support for affected vendors in Pasay and Parañaque, including emergency employment opportunities for some workers.

Those measures did not resolve the wider debate over whether preparations for an international summit should interrupt informal livelihoods, even temporarily.

Trump's Schedule Remains Unclear

The timing of Trump's visit became a separate point of uncertainty.

Earlier government announcements anticipated his participation in an ASEAN-US meeting on Tuesday, 17 November. Philippine officials said the summit's closing programme would proceed despite his expected late arrival.

However, Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez was subsequently reported as saying Trump's visit had shifted to 18–19 November.

Reporting on 15 November, citing Philippine officials, still placed Trump's participation in an ASEAN-US summit on Tuesday, 17 November, followed by a meeting with Marcos on Wednesday, 18 November.

For vendors whose income was disrupted and residents concerned about the screens, the central issue is therefore broader than the American president's arrival.

The controversy has placed renewed attention on how Manila balances diplomatic security and international presentation with the everyday needs and dignity of its poorest communities.

The debate also raises questions about whether international events can deliver lasting benefits to communities facing poverty and economic uncertainty.