Thousands of protesters gathered at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Monday, 16 November, opposing the US-led Pax Silica initiative and expanding American military influence ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the Philippines.

Farmers, fisherfolk, workers, students and other progressive groups joined the demonstrations as the country hosted the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The protesters accused Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's administration of placing Washington's economic and military interests ahead of Filipino livelihoods, particularly through the proposed Pax Silica development and the expansion of US military facilities.

The demonstrations are part of a three-day mobilisation from 16 to 18 November, coinciding with Trump's scheduled arrival in the country.

Why Thousands Are Protesting Against Pax Silica

At the centre of the protests is Pax Silica, a US-led initiative aimed at securing critical minerals, semiconductor production and supply chains supporting artificial intelligence.

Protesters fear the initiative could accelerate foreign control over Philippine resources and threaten communities already facing displacement from infrastructure and industrial developments. Agricultural groups warned that farmers and Indigenous communities could lose access to ancestral lands and traditional livelihoods as Washington expands its economic footprint.

The groups also criticised the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allows US forces access to designated Philippine military facilities. They argue that expanding the American military presence risks drawing the Philippines into conflicts involving Washington.

The Manila mobilisation follows nationwide student walkouts on 13 November, when thousands demonstrated against Pax Silica. Youth Against Pax Silica, a student-led network, earlier identified 42 universities across nine regions participating in the protests.

Farmers Blame Trump's Iran War for Rising Costs

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and Anakpawis Party-list also condemned the economic consequences of Washington's military campaign against Iran.

KMP chairman Danilo Ramos said rising petroleum and fertiliser prices were placing additional pressure on farmers already struggling with production costs.

'Farmers and ordinary people are suffering because of Trump's war against Iran,' Ramos said in Filipino.

He explained that higher diesel prices affect tractors, irrigation systems and the transport of agricultural produce, while rising fertiliser costs further reduce farmers' earnings.

Ramos argued that ordinary Filipinos were bearing the economic burden of a conflict from which they had nothing to gain.

Police Arrests Spark Concerns Over Protest Rights

The demonstrations also followed reports of police dispersals and arrests involving activists mobilising against Trump's visit.

On Sunday, 15 November, nine protesters reported arrests at Liwasang Bonifacio, which had been designated as a protest camp ahead of the summit. More than 200 others were also detained during a separate protest in Muntinlupa, prompting condemnation from human rights organisations.

Activist coalition Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) accused police of obstructing peaceful demonstrations and interfering with protest preparations.

National Union of Peoples' Lawyers president Ephraim Cortez argued that the absence of a permit alone did not justify forcibly dispersing peaceful protesters. Despite the reported arrests and police restrictions, progressive organisations pressed ahead with their planned demonstrations, demanding protection of Philippine sovereignty, livelihoods and the right to peaceful assembly.

Trump is officially scheduled to arrive in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November, for the ASEAN-US Special Summit before travelling to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit on 18–19 November.