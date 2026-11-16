The widow of a US soldier killed in Afghanistan has said she had never heard of Maryland Governor Wes Moore until reporters contacted her last week about his account of their friendship. Alicia Meister, widow of Army 1st Sgt. Tobias 'Toby' Meister, told Spotlight on Maryland she did not know who Mr Moore was and did not recall her late husband mentioning him.

The controversy centres on Moore's 2015 memoir, The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters, in which he wrote that he wept over Toby's death at his grandfather's funeral on 17 December 2005, 11 days before Meister was killed in an Afghanistan roadside bombing on 28 December 2005.

Moore, who won re-election to a second term on 3 November, is widely viewed as a potential contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, although he has not announced a campaign. He has not responded to questions from Spotlight on Maryland about the discrepancy.

Memoir Timeline Discrepancy

In the book, Moore wrote, 'Inside that casket, I also saw Toby,' describing how he grieved for his grandfather, Toby and other fallen soldiers. Moore did not learn of his death until he returned to Afghanistan in January 2006.

Moore has previously attributed the inaccuracies to poor editing and the effects that stress, grief and time can have on memory, according to reports. He has not said whether he has asked the publisher to correct the book.

Moore has maintained that he and Meister became friends and that their duties sometimes overlapped.

Ms Meister said she never received a condolence call or message from Mr Moore in the two decades following Toby's death, nor did she learn about the book until Maryland news organisations wrote about it this year.

Widow Recounts Two Decades Without Contact

Alicia Meister, who resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said that over the nearly 21 years following her husband's death, she had received regular condolences and check-ins from soldiers and other dignitaries.

During an hour-long telephone interview on 9 November, Alicia said Moore had never contacted her or her son since Toby's death. However, after the interview, Moore reached out to offer his condolences and apologise for not contacting the family sooner, according to subsequent report. Alicia described the conversation positively, saying he had paid his respects.

She added that Moore never sent the Gold Star family a copy of his 2015 memoir or notified them that he would be writing about the fallen soldier, noting that she only learnt her husband was featured when Maryland news outlets reported on the discrepancies this year.

'I've never personally heard from him,' Meister said during the 9 November interview. 'I don't know who [Moore] is. I don't recall my late husband ever talking about him.'

Former Comrades Dispute Operational Relationship

Retired Army Lt. Col. Patrick 'Pete' Munster also disputed Moore's account, saying Meister did not know the governor or coordinate tactical operations with him.

'Why would we coordinate any tactical movements with a brigade headquarters more than 200 miles away and with an information operations officer?' Munster asked, adding that Moore's former Afghanistan supervisor, retired Lt. Col. James 'Jamie' Gottschling, shared the assessment.

Retired Marine Cpl. Gary Wayne Epperson, who was wounded in the same attack, echoed the sentiments, saying, 'I don't see how Toby could have known Moore, and it doesn't make sense that he would have been doing route coordination with him.'