Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it launched two ballistic missiles towards King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre in Riyadh on Sunday, 15 November, as the Saudi capital faced another reported attack.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said its air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles heading towards Riyadh. The competing statements did not establish whether either location was struck, and no damage or casualties were confirmed in connection with the missile incident. The alerts prompted renewed concern among residents and businesses.

The exchanges came amid a wider wave of drone activity across Saudi Arabia and renewed Houthi attacks on airports and energy infrastructure. The group has also claimed responsibility for an earlier attack that damaged an Aramco building in Riyadh.

Conflicting Accounts of Riyadh Missile Attack

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had targeted King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre with two ballistic missiles. The statement did not provide evidence of damage or explain whether the missiles reached their intended targets.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the missiles had been intercepted. A Saudi Civil Defence alert warning Riyadh residents of an incoming aerial threat sounded at 4:08am, according to Arab News. Three loud explosions were heard minutes later, followed by an all-clear notification.

The coalition also said it intercepted three drones over the Eastern Province. Later statements reported two further interceptions in the Makkah region and two in Madinah. Saree rejected the coalition's account of the interceptions in the western regions, describing it as false. The competing claims could not be independently verified.

Drone Activity and Earlier Aramco Damage

The missile alert formed part of a wider escalation involving Saudi oil and transport infrastructure. The Eastern Province, which holds most of the kingdom's oil and gas reserves and is home to Aramco's headquarters, has faced repeated drone attacks, according to Saudi statements.

On 8 November, debris from an attempted attack blew out windows across several floors of an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District. Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said the damage was limited and there were no injuries or fatalities. It did not identify who was responsible.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for that attack. The Saudi-led coalition said air defences had intercepted missiles over Riyadh during the incident, while the ministry attributed the building damage to falling debris.

Saudi Defences Face Continued Pressure

The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities since July, according to Anadolu Agency. King Khalid International Airport has been among the sites repeatedly named in Houthi statements.

The coalition said its latest interceptions prevented the two missiles from reaching Riyadh, but the reports underline the continued threat to the capital and critical infrastructure. The group also claimed to have targeted oil pumping stations along the kingdom's East-West pipeline on Sunday, although Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on that statement.

The latest reports do not establish that Riyadh airport or the financial centre sustained damage. No independent assessment of the missiles' impact or any casualties had been published.