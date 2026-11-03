The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) blamed a bystander for creating 'a moment of chaos' during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, on 30 October, after video captured an agent pointing a handgun at a dog walker.

Agents were detaining a man DHS later identified as Angel Luis Gonzalez Lobo. The footage prompted criticism from Los Angeles officials, while DHS defended its officers.

ICE Video Details Confrontation With Dog Walker

The encounter occurred at approximately 8.30am near the Ivy Apartments, at Vineland Place and Otsego Street, according to reports. Witness Damari Butler filmed from an elevated position after agents took the detainee to the ground.

The recording begins with one masked agent holding the man on the pavement. Officers wore tactical gear marked 'ICE Police'. Another points a can of spray towards a dog walker with two leashed dogs. The bystander backs away, insisting he is not bothering anyone, as someone shouts 'ICE, ICE'.

After a cut, agents drag the detainee towards a vehicle. He shouts in Spanish and appears to moan in pain. An officer drops a canister of spray, which the dog walker picks up and tosses towards the street.

The footage reportedly captures an agent rushing towards the bystander before pushing him into a bush and pointing a pistol towards his head at close range. He is released but approaches again as four agents move the detainee towards an unmarked SUV.

Whistles are audible. They have been described as a warning tactic among anti-ICE activists, but those whistling were not identified. Another officer approaches carrying what appears to be a spray can, prompting the dog walker to retreat.

DHS Defends ICE Officers as Witness Disputes Account

A DHS spokesperson claimed the bystander was carrying pepper spray and created 'a moment of chaos in an otherwise controlled scene.' The department argued that his actions created an unnecessarily dangerous environment for officers attempting to carry out what it described as a lawful arrest.

DHS maintained that its officers followed their training and brought both individuals under control 'without further incident.' It described Gonzalez Lobo as 'an illegal alien from Venezuela with a final order of removal.'

Butler provided a different account of the encounter. He claimed officers did not request the detainee's name or identification before grabbing him, although filming began after the man was on the ground. He believed the dog walker was moving the dropped canister out of the way before an agent rushed towards him.

Butler told reporters that he realised how serious the encounter was when the officer pointed the handgun at the bystander's face. It remains unclear whether the canister the dog walker picked up was the pepper spray referenced by DHS.

Karen Bass Condemns ICE Conduct in North Hollywood

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shared coverage of the encounter on X, describing it as 'unacceptable'. She maintained that such conduct would not be tolerated in the city.

City Councilmember Nithya Raman criticised reports of violent ICE 'kidnappings' in North Hollywood, arguing that residents should not fear going to work or taking children to school.

Bass cited previous court victories against Donald Trump and ICE and new state accountability laws. She stated that she was working with the California Attorney General's Office to investigate and prosecute any wrongdoing by federal agents.

The mayor said she had referred the matter to the office of US Rep. Robert Garcia.

ICE Enforcement Under Scrutiny After Other Incidents

Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 after campaigning on a crackdown on illegal immigration. Separate shootings involving federal immigration officers in Minneapolis killed Renee Nicole Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti in January. Federal officials characterised both incidents as self-defence, while local politicians challenged those accounts.

In an unrelated Texas case, federal immigration officer Mario Alberto Morales was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly driving an SUV into Miguel Parra Hernandez as he fled on 10 October. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare stated that video contradicted ICE's claim that Hernandez ran in front of the vehicle. Hernandez was reported to be in ICE custody.