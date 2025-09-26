Victoria Beckham is reportedly weighing a high-profile sit-down; modelled, insiders say, on Meghan Markle's Oprah appearance, amid an increasingly public family dispute.

The claim was first published as an 'exclusive' by celebrity website RadarOnline on 25 Sep 2025 and says sources close to Beckham believe a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey could be used to 'fight back' against Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Victoria's Public Remarks: What She Has Actually Said

Victoria Beckham has recently been speaking about vulnerability and family in interviews tied to a new Netflix documentary and an Elle cover story, emphasising a 'traditional' family life and insisting her household supports one another.

In those interviews, she framed the coming documentary as an exercise in openness rather than a platform for settling scores.

Those first-hand quotes from Victoria are important because the story is built on anonymous 'insiders' rather than any on-the-record statement from Beckham or Oprah's team. The designer's own public messaging so far is to spotlight work, family rituals, and the demands of creating a fashion business, not to announce a tell-all.

The 'Oprah Template': Why Media Strategists Mention It

The reference point for Radar's exclusives is the 2021 Oprah sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which many commentators describe as a 'career-defining' media intervention that reoriented public debate about the Sussexes.

The CBS-broadcast special was widely reported as having enormous global reach and dramatic impact — the kind of platform that can reset narratives about a celebrity family in a single evening.

That is precisely why PR strategists — and rival camps — keep the Oprah interview in mind: it demonstrates how a skilled, sympathetic sit-down can convert private grievances into a public narrative, put a respondent in control of timing and tone, and force mainstream broadcasters and political actors to respond.

However, it is also a high-risk play, often prompting libel scrutiny and reigniting the very headlines an interview seeks to calm.

Where the Family Actually Stands

Contrasting the anonymous claims, Brooklyn Beckham has publicly downplayed the rift narrative while praising his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and saying he and Nicola 'keep our heads down and work'.

That comment, given at a Ryder Cup celebrity event and reported by outlets that carried his direct quotes, suggests the eldest Beckham's public posture is one of normalisation rather than escalation.

Nicola herself has given on-the-record interviews in the past praising Victoria as a style mentor, a fact that complicates simple 'villain/victim' narratives. Taken together, the primary, on-the-record material from Victoria, Brooklyn, and Nicola points to a more mixed picture than the dramatic 'Oprah strike' scenario implies.

At present, there is no confirmation from Victoria Beckham or Winfrey that such a sit-down is planned; Victoria's own public interviews this month have stressed family and vulnerability rather than the intention to 'strike back'.

The report is notable and newsworthy as a claim, but it remains a claim until corroborated by an on-the-record source or the parties themselves.