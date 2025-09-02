Chloë Grace Moretz's love life transformed dramatically from a highly publicised teen romance with Brooklyn Beckham to a quietly celebrated long-term union with model Kate Harrison over a seven-year courtship.

Chloë Grace Moretz's journey from tabloid darling to discreet bride reflects not only personal growth but a shift from fleeting headlines to lasting partnership. She and Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, maintained an on-off relationship between 2014 and their final split in April 2018.

Since then, Moretz has kept her love life largely out of the spotlight, culminating in a secret, compassionately curated wedding with long-term partner Kate Harrison in early September 2025.

When Did Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Break Up?

Moretz and Beckham met as teenagers, famed to have met at a SoulCycle class in Los Angeles in the summer of 2014, and thereafter began what became an on-and-off relationship. In a public moment in 2016, Moretz confirmed the relationship during Watch What Happens Live, stating: 'We're in a relationship, it's fine, it's no biggie... yes, we're in a relationship.'

The pair experienced repeated breakups, with the final and permanent separation occurring in April 2018, shortly after photos emerged of Beckham kissing model Lexi Wood. Their split unfolded amid public speculation — Moretz's subtle social-media gestures, such as sharing Cardi B's song 'Be Careful' and liking a meme with her middle finger aimed at Beckham, suggested emotional hurt and perhaps implied betrayal.

Seems like things did not end well between Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz. He was recently photographed making out with a Playboy model and she just liked THIS photo on Instagram!! pic.twitter.com/uNnWOWuCus — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 10, 2018

In December 2017, reminiscing on an earlier breakup, Moretz candidly said she had 'gone through a hard year' and admitted: 'I wanted to hide.'

Who Else Did Moretz Date Before Marriage?

Before her current marriage, Moretz's most widely recognised relationship was with Beckham, as noted. Beyond that, nothing of similar public magnitude emerges from credible reporting. Post-Beckham, there were occasional rumours, such as a brief liaison with Dylan O'Brien, but none were confirmed nor sustained.

Moretz came out publicly in 2024, confirming she is a 'gay woman'. Thereafter, her relationship with model Kate Harrison, first publicly confirmed via matching engagement rings in January 2025, became the potent next chapter.

Long-Term Relationship with Kate Harrison

Moretz and Kate Harrison began dating in 2018, maintaining their bond largely out of the limelight, though they did share occasional glimpses, such as coordinated Valentine's Day posts in February 2023, hinting at enduring closeness.

Their engagement was confirmed on 1 January 2025, when both appeared with matching Victorian-reset diamond rings, signalling their intention to marry.

In early September 2025, over the US Labor Day weekend, and reported shortly thereafter, the couple wed in a private, intimate ceremony. Moretz wore a striking light-blue Louis Vuitton gown and veil; Harrison chose a classic white ensemble. The celebration featured activities meaningful to them: fishing, horseback riding, poker (with a custom mat crafted by Harrison), and line dancing.

The final dress fittings, conducted at the Louis Vuitton atelier in Paris under the guidance of Nicolas Ghesquière, were documented by Vogue. Moretz later reflected, 'A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that's going to be there, and affirmed the beauty of choosing each other every day.'

Chloë Grace Moretz's marriage to Kate Harrison cements a union as modern and fearless as the actress herself.