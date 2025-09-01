Brooklyn Beckham mocked over his ‘runny’ homemade jam

One quirky kitchen moment placed Brooklyn Beckham at the heart of a simmering cultural roast.

Brooklyn Beckham recently posted an Instagram video showcasing his homemade strawberry jam, but the 'runny' consistency prompted widespread mockery and immediate comparisons to Meghan Markle, fuelling renewed discussions of family tensions.

Despite the ridicule, some observers defended the effort, calling for more kindness and less public shaming.

Audience Backlash and 'Runny' Criticism

Brooklyn's attempt at homemade jam quickly drew scorn. Fans labelled the preserve 'runny' and lamented its texture, with one commenter wryly suggesting he should 'get a real job'.

The reaction was swift and savage, with users across Instagram ridiculing the jam's appearance and consistency. Still, a vocal group stepped in to defend him, condemning the negativity and urging a more supportive online culture.

This sharp backlash just goes to show the merciless speed of social media judgements, particularly when public figures step beyond their usual domain.

Royal Parallels and the 'Next Meghan' Meme

What began as a culinary post morphed into uproar when fans drew comparisons between Brooklyn and Meghan Markle, both figures who have faced public scrutiny over home ventures.

Such analogies extend beyond jam to echo broader narratives of celebrity and authenticity under media glare. The quip positions Brooklyn in a lineage of public figures whose personal undertakings become fodder for mockery.

These echoes stress how easily celebrity missteps, domestic or otherwise, can become symbolic within pop-culture discourse.

Beneath the jam jokes, darker family tensions simmer. Media references Brooklyn's reported estrangement from his parents, notably his absence from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

These omissions, combined with public comments, hint at deeper familial fractures, inviting empathy when comedic drifts turn cruel. Given similar narratives in Meghan Markle's fractured relationship with the royal family, the parallels gain emotional depth, particularly when estrangement shapes the cultural perception of both individuals.

Brooklyn Beckham Before the 'Runny' Jam Allegations

Before Brooklyn Beckham leaned into his culinary side, he was best known as the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, growing up under the glare of international fame. For a time, he even attempted to follow in his father's footsteps, training in football with Arsenal's youth academy. However, Beckham's career in sports never fully materialized, leading him to explore other creative outlets, from photography to modeling.

His eventual pivot to food came with Cookin' with Brooklyn, a short-lived online series where he showcased recipes and his passion for the kitchen. While the show faced criticism for its high production costs and relatively simple dishes, it positioned Brooklyn as a celebrity eager to carve out an identity beyond his famous last name. Since then, he has continued to share snapshots of his culinary experiments, ranging from pasta to elaborate holiday meals with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The homemade jam post is the latest in this ongoing effort to brand himself as a lifestyle and food personality. While reactions to the runny strawberry spread were mixed, some found it endearing, others mocking, it reinforced Brooklyn's willingness to put his creations out into the public eye. In an era where celebrity authenticity often comes under scrutiny, his kitchen endeavors, however imperfect, keep him firmly in the cultural conversation.

What's Next for Brooklyn Beckham?

The homemade strawberry jam, soft pink but disappointingly liquid, became a lightning rod for everyday disaster turned public spectacle. But rather than serving simple amusement, the episode underlines the pitfalls of sharing intimate, imperfect moments in a relentless digital spotlight.

In today's landscape, even a cooking mishap can expand into symbolic commentary on privilege, performance and public engagement.