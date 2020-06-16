There have been a lot of stories and reports in recent months about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending their time in Los Angeles after quitting as working British royals. The couple, who is already in a legal battle with British tabloids for alleged biased coverage of Meghan, never comments on the authenticity of these reports.

The couple sued four British media outlets recently and out of them one recently published a report based on sources speaking about the couple striking a friendship with Liza Minnelli after their California move. However, the Hollywood actress came forward to deny any form of contact with the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex and called the report "complete fabrication."

The 74-year-old rebuffed the speculations that she reached out to the duo during coronavirus lockdown and was helping the British prince "find his feet" in LA after he moved to the city with wife Meghan and one-year-old son Archie. She also noted that she has never personally met the couple.

Sharing a link to the article on her official Facebook page on Sunday, the Tony Award winner wrote: "While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan. Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication."

The report had stated that Minnelli decided to help the Duke as she had been close to his mother, Princess Diana, before the royal's death in 1997. The part about a friendship between the "Cabaret" actress and the Princess of Wales is true indeed, and the former had herself opened up about their friendship in an interview years ago.

"I was lucky enough to count Princess Di as a friend. I was first introduced to her when she came backstage after a concert I did in London. Then we'd bump into each other at premieres or events where she'd be the guest of honour. We'd fall into conversation then we'd meet for tea... My instinct was to protect her. We talked about everything under the sun. She loved music," Minnelli said according to a report in Hello in January last year.