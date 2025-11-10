Did he ever truly get over her?

The high-wattage world of Hollywood relationships has always been a chaotic, often unpredictable, swirl of romance, breakups, and unexpected reunions. But even by Tinseltown's dizzying standards, the latest unconfirmed whisper from the US is guaranteed to turn heads: Ben Affleck is reportedly 'ready to make his move' on his ex-girlfriend, the stunning Cuban actress Ana de Armas, now that she is supposedly single again.

According to persistent US-based reports, friends of the 53-year-old Oscar winner claim he has 'never stopped thinking about her' following their high-profile, quarantine-era romance. The timing, insiders suggest, could finally be right for a reunion, and Affleck, fresh from finalising his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, is reportedly keen to explore that possibility.

Affleck and de Armas, 37, first met in late 2019 on the New Orleans set of the psychological thriller Deep Water. Their relationship quickly blossomed and became one of the defining, and most heavily photographed, celebrity pairings of the pandemic lockdown, before they eventually went their separate ways in early 2021.

The Lingering Connection with Ana de Armas

The Gone Girl star, who shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, has endured a tumultuous few years, including a headline-grabbing reconciliation and subsequent split from Jennifer Lopez. The divorce from Lopez, 56, was finalised in early 2025, according to court records, leaving Affleck officially single once more.

It is during this period of reflection, sources suggest, that the actor's thoughts have drifted back to his former flame. 'Ben's never really stopped thinking about Ana,' one insider is quoted as saying. 'He believes there's unfinished business between them and that things ended too soon. Now that she's single, he wants to see if the connection is still there.'

The report of de Armas's single status is based on claims that her short-lived, rumoured romance with actor Tom Cruise, 63, quietly ended in late summer. De Armas and Cruise were first linked earlier this year after being spotted together on various occasions, including a dinner near Valentine's Day and later reportedly vacationing in Vermont.

However, as noted, reports closest to de Armas have consistently stated she is 'single' and has been 'for a while,' suggesting the dynamic with Cruise was more of a professional and platonic friendship.

Affleck, meanwhile, has been spending more time at home in Los Angeles. 'Ben's been feeling pretty lonely lately,' another source said. 'He's been single for over a year now, and not by design. He's been reflecting on the relationships that brought him real happiness, and Ana comes to mind first.'

A Calmer Second Chance for Ben Affleck

The public visibility of Affleck and de Armas's original relationship was intense. They were frequently photographed together, often to the actor's noticeable frustration. Their split was dramatically—and symbolically—marked by the infamous paparazzi shots of a cardboard cut-out of the Blonde star being thrown into a refuse bin outside Affleck's Los Angeles residence.

Yet, friends suggest that Affleck has undergone a significant transformation since that time. 'He's a lot more grounded these days,' a source commented. 'Back then, everything in his life felt messy and unsettled. Now he's calmer and more focused, and he thinks that might give him and Ana a real chance this time.'

The actor has reportedly been reminiscing about the simple chemistry they shared. 'He says being with Ana was easy – no drama, no mind games,' the source added. 'After everything that happened with Jennifer, he's realised that's the kind of calm he wants in his life. He's even told friends she might have been the one that slipped away.'

While Affleck is reportedly eager to reconnect, not everyone in his tight-knit circle is completely supportive of the idea. 'People close to him are rolling their eyes,' another insider revealed. 'They've seen this before – Ben revisiting old flames instead of moving forward. He has a habit of idealising the past and going after what's out of reach.'

Still, those who know the actor well insist his desire to reach out is sincere. 'He's serious this time,' the source concluded. 'He plans to get in touch with her and see where things stand. If she's open to it, he'd love another shot – their chemistry was real, and he figures there's no harm in seeing if it's still there.'

The key question, of course, remains whether Ana de Armas feels the same way about a dramatic Hollywood sequel.

So, with Ben Affleck reportedly ready to dial his ex and friends hinting at 'unfinished business' between the two stars, the stage is set for a potential sequel to one of Hollywood's most talked-about pandemic romances. Will Ana de Armas be open to a second act, or has that chapter truly closed?