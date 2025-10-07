Britons are set to witness a stunning celestial display tonight as the Harvest Moon rises larger and brighter than usual.

The supermoon, which occurs when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, will appear from around 6:20 p.m. BST on Monday evening, peaking in brightness at 4:47 a.m. BST on Tuesday.

Visible across much of the United Kingdom, this marks the start of the year's supermoon season, with two more similar events expected before the end of 2025.

The phenomenon, a combination of a full moon and the lunar perigee (the Moon's closest approach to Earth), offers one of the most striking views of the year. Weather forecasters say the best viewing conditions are expected in eastern and northern Scotland, while parts of southern England may experience patchy clouds that could obscure visibility.

What Is a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the Moon's elliptical orbit brings it closer to Earth, at a point known as perigee, making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than when it is farthest away.

According to Live Science, tonight's Harvest Moon will be about 361,457 kilometres from Earth, close enough to create a noticeable visual impact for observers on the ground.

Astronomers note that while the size difference is measurable, many people may not see a dramatic change without comparing photographs taken at other points in the lunar cycle. The effect is most visible when the Moon is rising or setting, as the contrast with the horizon enhances its apparent size.

When and Where to See the Supermoon

The Harvest Supermoon will rise in the east-southeast shortly after sunset and remain visible through the night. The moment of full illumination will occur in the early hours of Tuesday morning, though the best time to catch the dramatic 'huge moon' view is during moonrise.

Skies over much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and parts of the Midlands are forecast to be clearer, while southern England could see some cloud interruptions.

Stargazers should find open spaces free of tall buildings or artificial light to get the best view. The planet Saturn will also appear nearby in the night sky, adding to the spectacle.

Supermoon and Its Effects on Earth

The gravitational pull of the Moon affects tides on Earth, and when a supermoon coincides with a full moon, tidal forces slightly increase, producing what scientists call 'king tides'. According to experts, these tides can be marginally higher than normal but are not expected to cause coastal flooding.

This natural alignment serves as a reminder of the Moon's influence on the planet, particularly on ocean movements and weather patterns. Scientists also note that such events help raise public interest in astronomy and the science of lunar motion.

Supermoon Season Continues

Tonight's display marks the beginning of a three-part supermoon series. The next two events will occur on 5 November (the Beaver Moon) and 4 December (the Cold Moon), both of which will again bring the Moon near its closest point to Earth.

Astronomers recommend marking calendars for these dates, as 2025's trio of supermoons offers some of the best opportunities in years for skywatchers and photographers across Britain.

Tips for Viewing and Photographing the Supermoon

To make the most of tonight's event, experts suggest heading outdoors just after sunset and facing east for the best horizon view. Use binoculars or a zoom lens to enhance lunar surface details and avoid light-polluted areas for a clearer sky.

For those unable to see it due to weather, the Virtual Telescope Project is streaming the Harvest Moon Supermoon live online, allowing viewers across the UK to enjoy the spectacle remotely.