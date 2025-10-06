The Full Moon in October 2025 will illuminate skies around the world on Monday, 6 October, peaking at 11:47 p.m. Eastern Time (03:47 UTC on 7 October). Known as the Harvest Supermoon, it will appear larger and brighter than usual as it coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth this year.

Skywatchers across the United States and the United Kingdom can look forward to one of 2025's most striking celestial displays, offering both astronomical and cultural significance.

When and Where to See the Full Moon in October 2025

According to Time and Date and Live Science, the Full Moon in October 2025 will reach peak illumination late on 6 October in the US and early on 7 October in the UK. The moon will rise shortly after sunset and remain visible throughout the night, setting near sunrise.

This full moon is classified as a supermoon, meaning it will be at or near lunar perigee, the point in its orbit when it is closest to Earth. As a result, it will appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.

Weather permitting, those in rural or coastal areas with low light pollution will have the best viewing conditions.

The Harvest Moon title is usually associated with the September full moon, but in 2025, the October full moon occurs closer to the autumnal equinox, which officially makes it the Harvest Moon. Historically, this moon was vital for farmers, providing extended light during the harvest season.

Best Viewing Tips for the Harvest Supermoon

Astronomers recommend watching the October 2025 full moon soon after moonrise, when it appears on the horizon. At this time, atmospheric refraction and the 'moon illusion' make it seem even larger.

To enhance visibility, observers are encouraged to:

Find an open area such as a park, field, or coastline with minimal obstructions.

Check local moonrise times, which will vary by location.

Use a tripod or stabilised camera for clear photographs.

Watch for the Moon's warm, amber glow, which often accompanies the Harvest Moon as it rises through thicker layers of the atmosphere.

Social media platforms will likely feature global photography challenges highlighting the supermoon's size and colour.

Why the October 2025 Full Moon Is a Supermoon

The Full Moon in October 2025 marks the first of three consecutive supermoons occurring in October, November, and December. During these events, the Moon's elliptical orbit brings it unusually close to Earth, increasing its apparent size and brightness.

This October's supermoon will rise against the backdrop of early autumn constellations, making it a favourite among stargazers. The bright moonlight may, however, reduce visibility of nearby meteor showers such as the Draconids, expected to peak around 8 October.

The Rare Spiritual Meaning of the Harvest Moon 2025

Beyond astronomy, many turn to the spiritual meaning of the Full Moon October 2025 for reflection. In astrology, this full moon occurs under the sign of Aries, representing energy, courage, and renewal.

Spiritual practitioners view it as a period for release and transformation, symbolising the balance between action and introspection that accompanies the changing season.

Cultural traditions across the world also celebrate this lunar phase. In East Asia, it coincides with harvest festivals centred on gratitude and reunion, while in Western folklore, the Harvest Moon is said to inspire clarity and closure before winter's onset.

Although beliefs vary, astrologers suggest the October 2025 full moon encourages individuals to embrace change and let go of emotional burdens. As the brightest supermoon of the season, it is seen as a symbolic reminder of illumination and completion.