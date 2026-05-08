Matt Vrbanac, a longtime videographer and executive with motorsport media brand 1320Video, has shared an emotional tribute following the death of founder Kyle Loftis at the age of 43. Loftis's death prompted an outpouring of messages from across the automotive community, where 1320Video became one of the most recognisable names in digital motorsport content.

Vrbanac, who works as both a videographer and Chief Director of Human Resources for the company, posted a lengthy message on social media describing Loftis as someone who always wanted to make others happy and support people around him. He said Loftis had helped him through 'some pretty dark places' and described him as 'the best thing to ever happen to me'.

The tribute quickly spread online among fans of 1320Video, with many pointing to the close relationship between the two men. Some social media users also speculated about the nature of their relationship following Loftis's death, although neither Loftis nor Vrbanac publicly described themselves as romantic partners.

Tribute Shared Following Loftis's Death

In his post, Vrbanac said he had been limiting his time on social media while processing the loss. He thanked supporters for sharing stories and photographs of Loftis, saying it had become clear how many people the 1320Video founder had positively affected throughout his life.

Vrbanac described Loftis as someone who 'wanted to see everyone smile' and said he was always willing to help others 'no questions asked'.

He also reflected on personal moments shared with Loftis, including being greeted with 'a smile on his face' and receiving encouragement during difficult periods in his life. The post concluded with the phrase 'Smile Like Kyle', which has since been repeated widely by fans and members of the motorsport community online.

Role Within 1320Video

Vrbanac has been part of the 1320Video team for several years and is known to viewers through both his behind-the-scenes production work and occasional appearances in videos. His Instagram profile describes him as a videographer, 'rotary enthusiast' and the company's Chief Director of Human Resources.

1320Video also highlighted Vrbanac in previous posts connected to automotive events and projects. In 2025, the company shared footage showing friends surprising him with the completion of his RX-7 project ahead of the Ice Cream Cruise event after he believed the car would not be ready in time.

Read more 10 Photos Of Matt Vrbanac: The Man Rumoured To Be 1320Video Owner Kyle Loftis' Life Partner 10 Photos Of Matt Vrbanac: The Man Rumoured To Be 1320Video Owner Kyle Loftis' Life Partner

His filming and editing work helped shape the fast-paced style associated with 1320Video's racing coverage, which focused heavily on drag racing, street racing and modified performance vehicles.

Online Speculation and Community Response

Following Loftis's death, some online discussion focused on the close personal bond between the two men, particularly after Vrbanac's tribute referred to Loftis as 'the best thing to ever happen to me'. Fans also pointed to older public references, including an obituary for Loftis's father that mentioned Matt Vrbanac alongside Kyle Loftis in a family tribute. Neither man publicly addressed speculation surrounding their relationship.

Kyle Loftis, founder of YouTube channel 1320Video, has died pic.twitter.com/u4NV5ecDx8 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 7, 2026

Rest in Peace to Kyle Loftis founder of the legendary 1320 video 🕊️ this video hits so different, just 2 weeks ago💔 pic.twitter.com/Tst2eA2mRw — INSANE SPECS (@insanespecs) May 6, 2026

Fans, racing pages and automotive creators continued posting tributes throughout the week, with many describing Loftis as a major figure in grassroots motorsport media. Others praised the close-knit culture surrounding 1320Video and the friendships formed through the brand over the years.

For many supporters, Vrbanac's tribute reflected not only the loss of the company's founder but also the personal relationships built behind the scenes during the brand's rise.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed additional details surrounding Loftis's death, while tributes to the 1320Video founder continue across the automotive community.